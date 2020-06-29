711 E Angeleno Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Location, beauty and Luxury! Located in a popular neighborhood in Burbank resides a very charming 3-bedroom, 2.5 Townhome that has it all. Inside features glossy flooring decorated with thick baseboard moldings. There are eye-catching tray ceilings, recessed lighting, a beautifully crafted staircase and even a fireplace in the living room! The modernly designed kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, along with granite countertops and plenty of cabinet/storage space. There are 3 spacious bedrooms and they all have large mirrored closets. The larger of the room is a Master bedroom that comes with a private bathroom. Off the dining area find a very private patio space where you can add outdoor seating. This Townhome also has a laundry area and a private 2-car garage. Part of the Burbank School District. Close to markets, trendy restaurants, the Joaquin Miller Elementary School and the Joaquin Miller Park!