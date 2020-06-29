All apartments in Burbank
711 E Angeleno Avenue
Last updated February 28 2020 at 10:12 AM

711 E Angeleno Avenue

711 East Angeleno Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

711 East Angeleno Avenue, Burbank, CA 91501

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, beauty and Luxury! Located in a popular neighborhood in Burbank resides a very charming 3-bedroom, 2.5 Townhome that has it all. Inside features glossy flooring decorated with thick baseboard moldings. There are eye-catching tray ceilings, recessed lighting, a beautifully crafted staircase and even a fireplace in the living room! The modernly designed kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, along with granite countertops and plenty of cabinet/storage space. There are 3 spacious bedrooms and they all have large mirrored closets. The larger of the room is a Master bedroom that comes with a private bathroom. Off the dining area find a very private patio space where you can add outdoor seating. This Townhome also has a laundry area and a private 2-car garage. Part of the Burbank School District. Close to markets, trendy restaurants, the Joaquin Miller Elementary School and the Joaquin Miller Park!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 E Angeleno Avenue have any available units?
711 E Angeleno Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 711 E Angeleno Avenue have?
Some of 711 E Angeleno Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 E Angeleno Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
711 E Angeleno Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 E Angeleno Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 711 E Angeleno Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 711 E Angeleno Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 711 E Angeleno Avenue offers parking.
Does 711 E Angeleno Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 711 E Angeleno Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 E Angeleno Avenue have a pool?
No, 711 E Angeleno Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 711 E Angeleno Avenue have accessible units?
No, 711 E Angeleno Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 711 E Angeleno Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 711 E Angeleno Avenue has units with dishwashers.

