635 E Angeleno Ave
Last updated February 19 2020 at 8:25 AM

635 E Angeleno Ave

635 East Angeleno Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

635 East Angeleno Avenue, Burbank, CA 91501

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Location, Location, Location. The best rental location in Burbank. This wonderful home has an open floor plan with two bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. Two master suites, one bedroom has vaulted ceilings with nice size closets and a half bathroom on the main floor. The living room features a fireplace and a balcony deck. Side by side laundry inside the unit. Light and bright stairway with a skylight. Walking distance to restaurants and shops, and located near great public schools. The rental is in a secured building with two side by side parking spaces. ***Available 3/1/2020, view by email appointment inquiry (dlgrosbach@gmail.com)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 635 E Angeleno Ave have any available units?
635 E Angeleno Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 635 E Angeleno Ave have?
Some of 635 E Angeleno Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 635 E Angeleno Ave currently offering any rent specials?
635 E Angeleno Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 635 E Angeleno Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 635 E Angeleno Ave is pet friendly.
Does 635 E Angeleno Ave offer parking?
Yes, 635 E Angeleno Ave offers parking.
Does 635 E Angeleno Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 635 E Angeleno Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 635 E Angeleno Ave have a pool?
No, 635 E Angeleno Ave does not have a pool.
Does 635 E Angeleno Ave have accessible units?
No, 635 E Angeleno Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 635 E Angeleno Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 635 E Angeleno Ave has units with dishwashers.
