635 E Angeleno Ave

Amenities
Location, Location, Location. The best rental location in Burbank. This wonderful home has an open floor plan with two bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. Two master suites, one bedroom has vaulted ceilings with nice size closets and a half bathroom on the main floor. The living room features a fireplace and a balcony deck. Side by side laundry inside the unit. Light and bright stairway with a skylight. Walking distance to restaurants and shops, and located near great public schools. The rental is in a secured building with two side by side parking spaces. ***Available 3/1/2020, view by email appointment inquiry (dlgrosbach@gmail.com)