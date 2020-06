633 NO ORCHARD DR

Amenities

hardwood floors air conditioning some paid utils microwave internet access refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

PRIVATE ROOM/BATH/ENTRANCE/PAID UTILITIES - Property Id: 188533



PRIVATE ROOM+PRIVATE HALF BATH, 2ND BATH HAS SHARED SHOWER,PRIVATE ENTRANCE, NO KITCHEN PRIVLEGES BUT ROOM COMES W/MINI FRIDGE/MICROWAVE. A/C, NO SMOKING, NO PETS, STREET PARK IN SAFE NEIGHBORHOOD. CROSS STREETS MAGNOLIA/BUENA VISTA. LOOKING FOR ONE (1) QUIET PERSON. MONTH TO MONTH BUT LOOKING FOR LONG TERM TENANT. SECURITY DEPOSIT $900. MUST PASS BACKGROUND/CREDIT CHECKS. THE RENT IS $995 MONTH INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES EXCEPT CABLE/INTERNET. PLEASE CALL/NO TEXT LANDLINE 818 365 7995

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/188533

Property Id 188533



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5740664)