Burbank, CA
534 N California Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

534 N California Street

534 North California Street · No Longer Available
Location

534 North California Street, Burbank, CA 91505
McNeil

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming updated home in prime location of Burbank. Beautiful tree views from every windows. Lots of natural lights. Open-floor plan kitchen with tile flooring, Carrara marble counter tops, shaker cabinets and appliances. Recessed lightings, wood flooring and crown molding through out. Updated bathroom vanity with marble counter top. Newer water heater, washer and dryer. Peaceful backyard (shared with back uni) with mature trees. Home located on a quiet residential street around the corner of Verdugo Park & Recreation Center. Blocks from the studios, Buena Vista Library and award winning schools. Must see now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 534 N California Street have any available units?
534 N California Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
Is 534 N California Street currently offering any rent specials?
534 N California Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 534 N California Street pet-friendly?
No, 534 N California Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 534 N California Street offer parking?
No, 534 N California Street does not offer parking.
Does 534 N California Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 534 N California Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 534 N California Street have a pool?
No, 534 N California Street does not have a pool.
Does 534 N California Street have accessible units?
No, 534 N California Street does not have accessible units.
Does 534 N California Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 534 N California Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 534 N California Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 534 N California Street does not have units with air conditioning.
