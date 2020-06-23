534 N California Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

Charming updated home in prime location of Burbank. Beautiful tree views from every windows. Lots of natural lights. Open-floor plan kitchen with tile flooring, Carrara marble counter tops, shaker cabinets and appliances. Recessed lightings, wood flooring and crown molding through out. Updated bathroom vanity with marble counter top. Newer water heater, washer and dryer. Peaceful backyard (shared with back uni) with mature trees. Home located on a quiet residential street around the corner of Verdugo Park & Recreation Center. Blocks from the studios, Buena Vista Library and award winning schools. Must see now!