528 S Glenwood Place
Last updated August 25 2019 at 3:19 AM

528 S Glenwood Place

528 South Glenwood Place · No Longer Available
Location

528 South Glenwood Place, Burbank, CA 91506
Rancho Adjacent

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in a great Burbank neighborhood, this home features a large living room with a separate dining room that is open to the living space. The kitchen has a refrigerator and gas range, large pantry and small eat-in area perfect for a bistro table and chairs. The three bedrooms, off the central hallway, all have new windows, window air conditioning units and shades. The back bedroom, the largest of them, has an exterior door leading to the back patio. Enjoy the large backyard with a spacious covered patio, perfect for entertaining, multiple fruit trees, two car garage, RV parking. This home is ready to move in

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 528 S Glenwood Place have any available units?
528 S Glenwood Place doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 528 S Glenwood Place have?
Some of 528 S Glenwood Place's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 528 S Glenwood Place currently offering any rent specials?
528 S Glenwood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 528 S Glenwood Place pet-friendly?
No, 528 S Glenwood Place is not pet friendly.
Does 528 S Glenwood Place offer parking?
Yes, 528 S Glenwood Place offers parking.
Does 528 S Glenwood Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 528 S Glenwood Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 528 S Glenwood Place have a pool?
No, 528 S Glenwood Place does not have a pool.
Does 528 S Glenwood Place have accessible units?
No, 528 S Glenwood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 528 S Glenwood Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 528 S Glenwood Place does not have units with dishwashers.
