Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:32 AM

506 N Hollywood Way

506 Hollywood Way · No Longer Available
Location

506 Hollywood Way, Burbank, CA 91505
McNeil

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Location,Location,Location A true one of a kind duplex featuring 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths over 1500 square feet of living space. This unique home features a spectacular floor plan including a large separate living room, formal dinning room, step down family room, with white stone fireplace. Additional highlights include a large open kitchen with granite counters, and all kitchenAid stainless steel appliances. Additional features include recessed lighting, crown molding, dual pained windows, ceiling fans, and all newer modern vinyl flooring. functional features include all appliances,and a full side by side washer and dryer. This unit features a private back yard with pool, lounge area, and garden. the location is ideal just seconds from the studios and easy freeway access don't miss out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 N Hollywood Way have any available units?
506 N Hollywood Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 506 N Hollywood Way have?
Some of 506 N Hollywood Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 N Hollywood Way currently offering any rent specials?
506 N Hollywood Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 N Hollywood Way pet-friendly?
No, 506 N Hollywood Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 506 N Hollywood Way offer parking?
No, 506 N Hollywood Way does not offer parking.
Does 506 N Hollywood Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 506 N Hollywood Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 N Hollywood Way have a pool?
Yes, 506 N Hollywood Way has a pool.
Does 506 N Hollywood Way have accessible units?
No, 506 N Hollywood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 506 N Hollywood Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 506 N Hollywood Way has units with dishwashers.

