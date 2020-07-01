506 N Hollywood Way

Amenities

Location,Location,Location A true one of a kind duplex featuring 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths over 1500 square feet of living space. This unique home features a spectacular floor plan including a large separate living room, formal dinning room, step down family room, with white stone fireplace. Additional highlights include a large open kitchen with granite counters, and all kitchenAid stainless steel appliances. Additional features include recessed lighting, crown molding, dual pained windows, ceiling fans, and all newer modern vinyl flooring. functional features include all appliances,and a full side by side washer and dryer. This unit features a private back yard with pool, lounge area, and garden. the location is ideal just seconds from the studios and easy freeway access don't miss out.