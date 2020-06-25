4358 North CLYBOURN Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace range

Hidden Midcentury Modern Estate in exclusive area of Toluca Lake. Gated private drive to one-of-a-kind gallery-like home of soaring angles & asymmetrical silhouettes. Completely re-built, sleek open concept showplace! Light ?oods in through custom windows & skylights, bouncing o? poured terrazzo ?ooring to create a sophisticated gallery for furnishings & art. Statement ?replace pops against the neutral backdrop. Euro-style Bulthaup kitchen is a visual masterpiece equipped with high-end integrated Miele appliances, generous storage, and vast work surfaces. Bedrooms, bathrooms & o?ce/den are stunning & spacious. Master suite features ensuite for two & large dressing room with custom storage system & dressing table. Entertaining moves e?ortlessly outdoors to new patios set amongst architecturally designed, dramatic desert Xeriscape. Runs completely on purchased solar energy system. Smart home technology, LED lighting throughout & 3 Tesla chargers. 1/2 block to Lakeside golf club.