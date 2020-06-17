All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like 4319 W Olive Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
4319 W Olive Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

4319 W Olive Ave

4319 Olive Avenue · (818) 231-3298
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
Toluca Lake
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4319 Olive Avenue, Burbank, CA 91505
Toluca Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit A · Avail. now

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit G · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Luxurious 2+2 This is an end unit with plenty of privacy. Very safe and quite neighborhood. Approx 1200 sq ft, Smooth Ceilings , stainless steel appliances including Fridge, Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Central A/C & Heat, Granite Bathrooms, Master Suite w/ dressing area, Resort styled master bathroom w/ double sinks, separate shower stall and bathtub, L Patio, Washer/Dryer, Lots of Closet Space, Hardwood/Tile, 1 car garaged Parking with plenty of room for additional storage

(RLNE2242746)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4319 W Olive Ave have any available units?
4319 W Olive Ave has 2 units available starting at $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 4319 W Olive Ave have?
Some of 4319 W Olive Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4319 W Olive Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4319 W Olive Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4319 W Olive Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4319 W Olive Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 4319 W Olive Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4319 W Olive Ave does offer parking.
Does 4319 W Olive Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4319 W Olive Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4319 W Olive Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4319 W Olive Ave has a pool.
Does 4319 W Olive Ave have accessible units?
No, 4319 W Olive Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4319 W Olive Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4319 W Olive Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4319 W Olive Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Valley Apartments
230 North Valley Street
Burbank, CA 91505
Waterstone Media Center
311 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Taiko Village
1601 Scott Rd
Burbank, CA 91504
Metropolitan Place
1800 Grismer Ave
Burbank, CA 91504
1200 Riverside
1200 W Riverside Dr
Burbank, CA 91506
Parc Pointe Apartments
620 N Hollywood Way
Burbank, CA 91505
Brighton Vista Apartments
222 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Kenwood Mews
230 N Kenwood St
Burbank, CA 91505

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 BedroomsBurbank 2 Bedrooms
Burbank Apartments with ParkingBurbank Pet Friendly Places
Burbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc Neil
Rancho Adjacent

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity