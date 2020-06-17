4319 W Olive Ave

Amenities
Luxurious 2+2 This is an end unit with plenty of privacy. Very safe and quite neighborhood. Approx 1200 sq ft, Smooth Ceilings , stainless steel appliances including Fridge, Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Central A/C & Heat, Granite Bathrooms, Master Suite w/ dressing area, Resort styled master bathroom w/ double sinks, separate shower stall and bathtub, L Patio, Washer/Dryer, Lots of Closet Space, Hardwood/Tile, 1 car garaged Parking with plenty of room for additional storage
(RLNE2242746)