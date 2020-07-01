All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like 425 W Alameda Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
425 W Alameda Avenue
Last updated November 21 2019 at 9:26 AM

425 W Alameda Avenue

425 West Alameda Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
Rancho Adjacent
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

425 West Alameda Avenue, Burbank, CA 91506
Rancho Adjacent

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautifully Remodeled 2BD, 1.5BA, unit in the Rancho adjacent neighborhood! This Stunning remodel includes friendly floor plan with living room/dining area combo, recessed lighting, gorgeous new wood-style plank flooring and dual paned energy efficient windows. Artistic door and window casings with tasteful crown molding throughout. Gourmet kitchen includes handsome cabinetry, top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fun breakfast serving bar. Remodeled bathrooms with designer cabinetry, quality tile, fixtures, and hardware you will LOVE! Back master includes huge walk-in closet with organizers. Other features include: inside stack washer and dryer with separate laundry room, back access to quaint shared patio, all new pretty modern doors and hardware, fresh paint and window AC units. Inviting, shared back patio area is great for entertainment and BBQ's! One car garage provided, tenant pays for gas, trash and electricity.. No pets. Excellent location close to many major studios, easy on and off to major freeways and the LA Equestrian Center just down the street! A Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 W Alameda Avenue have any available units?
425 W Alameda Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 425 W Alameda Avenue have?
Some of 425 W Alameda Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 W Alameda Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
425 W Alameda Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 W Alameda Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 425 W Alameda Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 425 W Alameda Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 425 W Alameda Avenue offers parking.
Does 425 W Alameda Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 425 W Alameda Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 W Alameda Avenue have a pool?
No, 425 W Alameda Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 425 W Alameda Avenue have accessible units?
No, 425 W Alameda Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 425 W Alameda Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 425 W Alameda Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valley Apartments
230 North Valley Street
Burbank, CA 91505
AVA Burbank
401 N Pass Ave
Burbank, CA 91505
Waterstone Media Center
311 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Toluca Terrace
333 N Screenland Dr
Burbank, CA 91505
Taiko Village
1601 Scott Rd
Burbank, CA 91504
Empire Landing
1901 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91504
Parc Pointe Apartments
620 N Hollywood Way
Burbank, CA 91505
Brighton Vista Apartments
222 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 BedroomsBurbank 2 Bedrooms
Burbank Apartments with ParkingBurbank Pet Friendly Places
Burbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc Neil
Rancho Adjacent

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts