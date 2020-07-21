All apartments in Burbank
Last updated September 21 2019 at 4:51 AM

423 East Providencia Avenue #105 - 1

423 East Providencia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

423 East Providencia Avenue, Burbank, CA 91501

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Upgraded condo in great Burbank area for lease. It features:
1. Hardwood floor in living room, dining room.
2. Upgraded kitchen
3. Carpet from stairs to 2nd floor & fresh painting
4. Two bedrooms with its own bathrooms. (2 suites)
5. Washer & dryer included
6. Dual pane windows & central AC & Heating
7. Two side by side subterranean parking with storage cabinet
8. Large 250 sf roof top patio for BBQ & entertaining
9. Prime location in Burbank, close to restaurants & banks, walking distance to Redtop grocery store, easy access FWY 5
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 East Providencia Avenue #105 - 1 have any available units?
423 East Providencia Avenue #105 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 423 East Providencia Avenue #105 - 1 have?
Some of 423 East Providencia Avenue #105 - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 423 East Providencia Avenue #105 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
423 East Providencia Avenue #105 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 East Providencia Avenue #105 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 423 East Providencia Avenue #105 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 423 East Providencia Avenue #105 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 423 East Providencia Avenue #105 - 1 offers parking.
Does 423 East Providencia Avenue #105 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 423 East Providencia Avenue #105 - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 East Providencia Avenue #105 - 1 have a pool?
No, 423 East Providencia Avenue #105 - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 423 East Providencia Avenue #105 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 423 East Providencia Avenue #105 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 423 East Providencia Avenue #105 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 423 East Providencia Avenue #105 - 1 has units with dishwashers.
