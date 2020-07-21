423 East Providencia Avenue #105 - 1

Amenities
Upgraded condo in great Burbank area for lease. It features:
1. Hardwood floor in living room, dining room.
2. Upgraded kitchen
3. Carpet from stairs to 2nd floor & fresh painting
4. Two bedrooms with its own bathrooms. (2 suites)
5. Washer & dryer included
6. Dual pane windows & central AC & Heating
7. Two side by side subterranean parking with storage cabinet
8. Large 250 sf roof top patio for BBQ & entertaining
9. Prime location in Burbank, close to restaurants & banks, walking distance to Redtop grocery store, easy access FWY 5
