4208 W CHANDLER

Renovated storybook cottage cottage is located on quiet Chandler Bikeway in Burbank, which is known for excellent schools. This adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom 825-square foot home has soaring ceilings, decorative fireplace and open kitchen with island and all new stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator, stove/oven. along with a separate drinks area with second sink. There is also central heat and air, washer and dryer hook-ups in garage, private backyard with roses and thriving vegetable garden and 1-car garage with alley access. It is directly across the street from a green belt with a path used for many activities and its very serene with banks of flowers and grass. Around the corner is a long grassy area great for gatherings or just hanging out. Don't let this house get away!