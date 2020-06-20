All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like 4208 W CHANDLER.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
4208 W CHANDLER
Last updated June 8 2020 at 1:00 AM

4208 W CHANDLER

4208 West Chandler Boulevard · (818) 392-8550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
Magnolia Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4208 West Chandler Boulevard, Burbank, CA 91505
Magnolia Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Renovated storybook cottage cottage is located on quiet Chandler Bikeway in Burbank, which is known for excellent schools. This adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom 825-square foot home has soaring ceilings, decorative fireplace and open kitchen with island and all new stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator, stove/oven. along with a separate drinks area with second sink. There is also central heat and air, washer and dryer hook-ups in garage, private backyard with roses and thriving vegetable garden and 1-car garage with alley access. It is directly across the street from a green belt with a path used for many activities and its very serene with banks of flowers and grass. Around the corner is a long grassy area great for gatherings or just hanging out. Don't let this house get away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4208 W CHANDLER have any available units?
4208 W CHANDLER has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 4208 W CHANDLER have?
Some of 4208 W CHANDLER's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4208 W CHANDLER currently offering any rent specials?
4208 W CHANDLER isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4208 W CHANDLER pet-friendly?
No, 4208 W CHANDLER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 4208 W CHANDLER offer parking?
Yes, 4208 W CHANDLER does offer parking.
Does 4208 W CHANDLER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4208 W CHANDLER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4208 W CHANDLER have a pool?
No, 4208 W CHANDLER does not have a pool.
Does 4208 W CHANDLER have accessible units?
No, 4208 W CHANDLER does not have accessible units.
Does 4208 W CHANDLER have units with dishwashers?
No, 4208 W CHANDLER does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4208 W CHANDLER?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Valley Apartments
230 North Valley Street
Burbank, CA 91505
Waterstone Media Center
311 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Toluca Terrace
333 N Screenland Dr
Burbank, CA 91505
Taiko Village
1601 Scott Rd
Burbank, CA 91504
Metropolitan Place
1800 Grismer Ave
Burbank, CA 91504
Empire Landing
1901 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91504
1200 Riverside
1200 W Riverside Dr
Burbank, CA 91506
Kenwood Mews
230 N Kenwood St
Burbank, CA 91505

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 BedroomsBurbank 2 Bedrooms
Burbank Apartments with ParkingBurbank Pet Friendly Places
Burbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc Neil
Rancho Adjacent

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity