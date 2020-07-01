400 West RIVERSIDE Drive

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath Townhome located in the Burbank Equestrian Rancho district. Enter through the garden patio to the large living room with a warm fireplace framed with floor to ceiling mirrors. Brand new flooring can be found throughout the home. On the mezzanine above is the large formal dining room and updated gourmet kitchen featuring Caesar stone counters, recessed lighting and loads of cabinets and storage. The master bedroom features a huge walk in closet and new master bathroom with walk-in shower and quartz counter-top vanity. Two more spacious bedrooms, and 1.5 bath have also just been redone with contemporary style vanities and wall-mounted toilets. Washer and dryer closet is also on bedroom level. Attached two car garage has work bench and cabinets. Community pool, grassy area for kids to play, and direct access to equestrian paths!!! Ready for immediate move-in!