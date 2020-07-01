All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like 400 West RIVERSIDE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
400 West RIVERSIDE Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

400 West RIVERSIDE Drive

400 Riverside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
Rancho Adjacent
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

400 Riverside Drive, Burbank, CA 91506
Rancho Adjacent

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath Townhome located in the Burbank Equestrian Rancho district. Enter through the garden patio to the large living room with a warm fireplace framed with floor to ceiling mirrors. Brand new flooring can be found throughout the home. On the mezzanine above is the large formal dining room and updated gourmet kitchen featuring Caesar stone counters, recessed lighting and loads of cabinets and storage. The master bedroom features a huge walk in closet and new master bathroom with walk-in shower and quartz counter-top vanity. Two more spacious bedrooms, and 1.5 bath have also just been redone with contemporary style vanities and wall-mounted toilets. Washer and dryer closet is also on bedroom level. Attached two car garage has work bench and cabinets. Community pool, grassy area for kids to play, and direct access to equestrian paths!!! Ready for immediate move-in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 West RIVERSIDE Drive have any available units?
400 West RIVERSIDE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 West RIVERSIDE Drive have?
Some of 400 West RIVERSIDE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 West RIVERSIDE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
400 West RIVERSIDE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 West RIVERSIDE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 400 West RIVERSIDE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 400 West RIVERSIDE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 400 West RIVERSIDE Drive offers parking.
Does 400 West RIVERSIDE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 West RIVERSIDE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 West RIVERSIDE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 400 West RIVERSIDE Drive has a pool.
Does 400 West RIVERSIDE Drive have accessible units?
No, 400 West RIVERSIDE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 400 West RIVERSIDE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 West RIVERSIDE Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Cities for Families 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valley Apartments
230 North Valley Street
Burbank, CA 91505
AVA Burbank
401 N Pass Ave
Burbank, CA 91505
Waterstone Media Center
311 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Toluca Terrace
333 N Screenland Dr
Burbank, CA 91505
Taiko Village
1601 Scott Rd
Burbank, CA 91504
Metropolitan Place
1800 Grismer Ave
Burbank, CA 91504
Empire Landing
1901 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91504
Kenwood Mews
230 N Kenwood St
Burbank, CA 91505

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 BedroomsBurbank 2 Bedrooms
Burbank Apartments with ParkingBurbank Pet Friendly Places
Burbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc Neil
Rancho Adjacent

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts