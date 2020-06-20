All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like 355 N. Maple St. Unit 231.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
355 N. Maple St. Unit 231
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

355 N. Maple St. Unit 231

355 North Maple Street · (818) 366-8812 ext. 105
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
McNeil
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

355 North Maple Street, Burbank, CA 91505
McNeil

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 355 N. Maple St. Unit 231 · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 645 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
gym
air conditioning
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
1 Bedroom 1Bathroom Burbank Condo! Ready for Move-In! - This Mediterranean style condo is located in the desirable Entourage HOA. The condo offers an open floor plan with one spacious bedroom and one full bathroom. The living room provides ample space with fireplace. The kitchen has ample cabinet and counter space. There is central air, forced heat system, secured car parking, spa, BBQ area, gym, on-site laundry, and multiple courtyards. The property is within close proximity to all studios (including Disney, ABC, Warner Brothers, etc.), freeways, great shopping and restaurants. Please contact Shannon at (818) 792-9515 cell, (818) 366-8812 office or email shannon.greene@prellis.com to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5562308)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 355 N. Maple St. Unit 231 have any available units?
355 N. Maple St. Unit 231 has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 355 N. Maple St. Unit 231 have?
Some of 355 N. Maple St. Unit 231's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 355 N. Maple St. Unit 231 currently offering any rent specials?
355 N. Maple St. Unit 231 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 355 N. Maple St. Unit 231 pet-friendly?
No, 355 N. Maple St. Unit 231 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 355 N. Maple St. Unit 231 offer parking?
Yes, 355 N. Maple St. Unit 231 does offer parking.
Does 355 N. Maple St. Unit 231 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 355 N. Maple St. Unit 231 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 355 N. Maple St. Unit 231 have a pool?
No, 355 N. Maple St. Unit 231 does not have a pool.
Does 355 N. Maple St. Unit 231 have accessible units?
No, 355 N. Maple St. Unit 231 does not have accessible units.
Does 355 N. Maple St. Unit 231 have units with dishwashers?
No, 355 N. Maple St. Unit 231 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 355 N. Maple St. Unit 231?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd
Burbank, CA 91502
AVA Burbank
401 N Pass Ave
Burbank, CA 91505
Toluca Terrace
333 N Screenland Dr
Burbank, CA 91505
Taiko Village
1601 Scott Rd
Burbank, CA 91504
1200 Riverside
1200 W Riverside Dr
Burbank, CA 91506
Parc Pointe Apartments
620 N Hollywood Way
Burbank, CA 91505
Brighton Vista Apartments
222 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Kenwood Mews
230 N Kenwood St
Burbank, CA 91505

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 BedroomsBurbank 2 Bedrooms
Burbank Apartments with ParkingBurbank Pet Friendly Places
Burbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc Neil
Rancho Adjacent

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity