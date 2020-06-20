355 N. Maple St. Unit 231

Amenities

on-site laundry parking gym air conditioning hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace Property Amenities courtyard gym on-site laundry parking bbq/grill hot tub

1 Bedroom 1Bathroom Burbank Condo! Ready for Move-In! - This Mediterranean style condo is located in the desirable Entourage HOA. The condo offers an open floor plan with one spacious bedroom and one full bathroom. The living room provides ample space with fireplace. The kitchen has ample cabinet and counter space. There is central air, forced heat system, secured car parking, spa, BBQ area, gym, on-site laundry, and multiple courtyards. The property is within close proximity to all studios (including Disney, ABC, Warner Brothers, etc.), freeways, great shopping and restaurants. Please contact Shannon at (818) 792-9515 cell, (818) 366-8812 office or email shannon.greene@prellis.com to schedule a showing.



(RLNE5562308)