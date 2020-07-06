3302 W Wyoming Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage stainless steel air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to the highly desired city of Burbank, where a brand-new apartment has been constructed and is ready for you to lease! Just above an existing garage, this beautiful 500-SqFt ADU features 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom, and plenty of built-in storage. The open living space and kitchen offers warm laminate flooring, recessed lighting, and a nicely sized windows that offer a nice view of the neighborhood. The kitchen is fully equipped with a stainless-steel stove and refrigerator plus, granite countertops, making every day meal prep a breeze. A large closet with mirrored doors enhances the bedroom while sleek tile and storage enhance the bathroom. With the landlord living in the main house, the lease includes both washer and dryer along with central heating and air conditioning. Please note that landlord will pay for gas & water. Located nearby to Downtown Burbank, Burbank Airport, various markets, and more, this apartment is in an excellent location!