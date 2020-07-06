All apartments in Burbank
3302 W Wyoming Avenue

3302 W Wyoming Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3302 W Wyoming Ave, Burbank, CA 91505
Northwest District

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to the highly desired city of Burbank, where a brand-new apartment has been constructed and is ready for you to lease! Just above an existing garage, this beautiful 500-SqFt ADU features 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom, and plenty of built-in storage. The open living space and kitchen offers warm laminate flooring, recessed lighting, and a nicely sized windows that offer a nice view of the neighborhood. The kitchen is fully equipped with a stainless-steel stove and refrigerator plus, granite countertops, making every day meal prep a breeze. A large closet with mirrored doors enhances the bedroom while sleek tile and storage enhance the bathroom. With the landlord living in the main house, the lease includes both washer and dryer along with central heating and air conditioning. Please note that landlord will pay for gas & water. Located nearby to Downtown Burbank, Burbank Airport, various markets, and more, this apartment is in an excellent location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3302 W Wyoming Avenue have any available units?
3302 W Wyoming Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 3302 W Wyoming Avenue have?
Some of 3302 W Wyoming Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3302 W Wyoming Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3302 W Wyoming Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3302 W Wyoming Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3302 W Wyoming Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 3302 W Wyoming Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3302 W Wyoming Avenue offers parking.
Does 3302 W Wyoming Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3302 W Wyoming Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3302 W Wyoming Avenue have a pool?
No, 3302 W Wyoming Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3302 W Wyoming Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3302 W Wyoming Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3302 W Wyoming Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3302 W Wyoming Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

