Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:02 AM

321 N Lima Street

321 North Lima Street · No Longer Available
Location

321 North Lima Street, Burbank, CA 91505
McNeil

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Location! Location! Four Bedrooms plus an office in the Media District of Burbank! This updated, turnkey property has it all! Beautiful kitchen with Quartz Counter-tops, Stainless Steel Appliance, recessed lighting adjacent to the open concept Entertainment Room. The home features three large bedroom with a Master Suite which includes, spacious closets , double sinks and large shower. The secured yard is newly landscaped with plenty of patio space. Conveniently located close to Wholefoods,Toluca Lake Restaurants and Shops, and less than a mile to Warner Bros. and Disney Studios.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 N Lima Street have any available units?
321 N Lima Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 321 N Lima Street have?
Some of 321 N Lima Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 N Lima Street currently offering any rent specials?
321 N Lima Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 N Lima Street pet-friendly?
No, 321 N Lima Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 321 N Lima Street offer parking?
No, 321 N Lima Street does not offer parking.
Does 321 N Lima Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 321 N Lima Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 N Lima Street have a pool?
No, 321 N Lima Street does not have a pool.
Does 321 N Lima Street have accessible units?
No, 321 N Lima Street does not have accessible units.
Does 321 N Lima Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 321 N Lima Street has units with dishwashers.

