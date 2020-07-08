321 N Lima Street

Amenities

Location! Location! Four Bedrooms plus an office in the Media District of Burbank! This updated, turnkey property has it all! Beautiful kitchen with Quartz Counter-tops, Stainless Steel Appliance, recessed lighting adjacent to the open concept Entertainment Room. The home features three large bedroom with a Master Suite which includes, spacious closets , double sinks and large shower. The secured yard is newly landscaped with plenty of patio space. Conveniently located close to Wholefoods,Toluca Lake Restaurants and Shops, and less than a mile to Warner Bros. and Disney Studios.