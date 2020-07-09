2587 N Buena Vista Street

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming and newly remodeled unit for Lease featured in a Fourplex located in Burbank! An amazing 670SF of living space with 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom and a detached garage! This well-illuminated unit has a large floor-plan with tons of windows, great for extra natural light, hardwood flooring, baseboard moldings and recessed lighting. The galley kitchen presents tile counter-tops built-in appliances and tons of cabinet/storage space. Also featuring, is the spacious bedroom with a mirrored sliding door closet and a well-lit bathroom with tile flooring and back-splash. Conveniently located near the 5 Freeway, Burbank Empire Center with lots of shops and restaurants!