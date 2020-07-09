All apartments in Burbank
2587 N Buena Vista Street
2587 N Buena Vista Street

2587 Buena Vista Street · No Longer Available
Location

2587 Buena Vista Street, Burbank, CA 91504

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming and newly remodeled unit for Lease featured in a Fourplex located in Burbank! An amazing 670SF of living space with 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom and a detached garage! This well-illuminated unit has a large floor-plan with tons of windows, great for extra natural light, hardwood flooring, baseboard moldings and recessed lighting. The galley kitchen presents tile counter-tops built-in appliances and tons of cabinet/storage space. Also featuring, is the spacious bedroom with a mirrored sliding door closet and a well-lit bathroom with tile flooring and back-splash. Conveniently located near the 5 Freeway, Burbank Empire Center with lots of shops and restaurants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2587 N Buena Vista Street have any available units?
2587 N Buena Vista Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
Is 2587 N Buena Vista Street currently offering any rent specials?
2587 N Buena Vista Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2587 N Buena Vista Street pet-friendly?
No, 2587 N Buena Vista Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 2587 N Buena Vista Street offer parking?
Yes, 2587 N Buena Vista Street offers parking.
Does 2587 N Buena Vista Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2587 N Buena Vista Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2587 N Buena Vista Street have a pool?
No, 2587 N Buena Vista Street does not have a pool.
Does 2587 N Buena Vista Street have accessible units?
No, 2587 N Buena Vista Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2587 N Buena Vista Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2587 N Buena Vista Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2587 N Buena Vista Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2587 N Buena Vista Street does not have units with air conditioning.

