239 E. Cedar Avenue - B

Cozy 460 sq. ft. Studio Apartment conveniently located in the heart of Burbank. Shopping Malls, AMC Movie Theater, IKEA, Trader Joe's, Starbucks, CVS, are within blocks. Easy access to major freeways. Located on the 1st Floor with Front & Back Door entry. Recently renovated. Equipped with Window AC, Wall Heater, Tile Counter-top Kitchen, Gas Stove and Refrigerator. One year Lease. Water & Trash service included. Tenant pays electricity & gas. Street Parking. No laundry facility on-site. No Smoking. No Pet. For questions or schedule showing, please email, call, or text.

239-241 E Cedar Ave is located in Burbank, California in the 91502 zip code. This apartment community was built in 1949 and has 2 stories with 14 units.