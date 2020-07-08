All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like 236 S. Virginia Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
236 S. Virginia Ave
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

236 S. Virginia Ave

236 South Virginia Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

236 South Virginia Avenue, Burbank, CA 91506
Rancho Adjacent

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
A Great Place to Live! - This 3 bedroom 2 bath house, located in a great neighborhood is a must see! The fully equipped, updated kitchen is perfect for someone who loves to cook or bake. Both the family room & dining room look out to the spacious backyard. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout with the exception of carpet in the bedrooms offers easy upkeep. There is a lovely backyard with fruit trees & flowers. If you are looking for a nice neighborhood with good schools, you've found what you are looking for! Make time to come see for yourself!

(RLNE3246285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 236 S. Virginia Ave have any available units?
236 S. Virginia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
Is 236 S. Virginia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
236 S. Virginia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 236 S. Virginia Ave pet-friendly?
No, 236 S. Virginia Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 236 S. Virginia Ave offer parking?
No, 236 S. Virginia Ave does not offer parking.
Does 236 S. Virginia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 236 S. Virginia Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 236 S. Virginia Ave have a pool?
No, 236 S. Virginia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 236 S. Virginia Ave have accessible units?
No, 236 S. Virginia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 236 S. Virginia Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 236 S. Virginia Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 236 S. Virginia Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 236 S. Virginia Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valley Apartments
230 North Valley Street
Burbank, CA 91505
Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd
Burbank, CA 91502
AVA Burbank
401 N Pass Ave
Burbank, CA 91505
Waterstone Media Center
311 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Taiko Village
1601 Scott Rd
Burbank, CA 91504
1200 Riverside
1200 W Riverside Dr
Burbank, CA 91506
Kenwood Mews
230 N Kenwood St
Burbank, CA 91505
Luxe at Burbank
1731 Rogers Pl
Burbank, CA 91504

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 BedroomsBurbank 2 Bedrooms
Burbank Apartments with ParkingBurbank Pet Friendly Places
Burbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc Neil
Rancho Adjacent

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts