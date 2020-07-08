236 S. Virginia Ave

Amenities

A Great Place to Live! - This 3 bedroom 2 bath house, located in a great neighborhood is a must see! The fully equipped, updated kitchen is perfect for someone who loves to cook or bake. Both the family room & dining room look out to the spacious backyard. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout with the exception of carpet in the bedrooms offers easy upkeep. There is a lovely backyard with fruit trees & flowers. If you are looking for a nice neighborhood with good schools, you've found what you are looking for! Make time to come see for yourself!



(RLNE3246285)