Bright and spacious 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit in prime Burbank location. Less than a mile to downtown with an abundance of the best shops & restaurants Burbank has to offer. Open living room layout that leads into a fully fitted kitchen. 2 parking spaces included. Laundry on site. A/C & central heat, freshly painted, come make this your new home! Available now, call or text to schedule a viewing.