Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:38 AM

233 E Elmwood Avenue

233 East Elmwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

233 East Elmwood Avenue, Burbank, CA 91502

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautifully upgraded two-story townhome is settled in a gated 6 unit building in a desirable and walkable Burbank neighborhood. Built in 2006, the unit features 2 separate master bedrooms and it is brimming with upgrades throughout! Upgrades include: freshly painted walls and trims, brand new wood-like flooring on the stairs and in both bedrooms, upgraded kitchen, upgraded bathrooms, the Ring security system, Nest thermostat, and more! The spacious downstairs offers tile flooring, family room, dining area, patio area adjacent to the dining area, and the kitchen. The gorgeous kitchen has granite countertops, cherrywood cabinetry, stainless appliances, a provided fridge, and provided microwave. There is a powder room and two spacious storage areas downstairs too. The rear master bedroom has a patio door opening to the private balcony with lovely peek-a-boo mountainous views. It also has an attached private bathroom and a huge walk-in closet. The front master bedroom has an attached private bathroom and a walk-in closet. There is an additional storage area upstairs and the stackable washer/ dryer. This unit comes with two subterranean, gated parking spaces and a private storage closet in the garage. Its prime location places it within walking distance to the shopping, restaurants, and entertainment on S San Fernando Blvd. It is also within close proximity to freeway access, studios, and all Burbank has to offer! This is a non-smoking and no pet property. Water is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 233 E Elmwood Avenue have any available units?
233 E Elmwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 233 E Elmwood Avenue have?
Some of 233 E Elmwood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 233 E Elmwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
233 E Elmwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 E Elmwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 233 E Elmwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 233 E Elmwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 233 E Elmwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 233 E Elmwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 233 E Elmwood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 E Elmwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 233 E Elmwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 233 E Elmwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 233 E Elmwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 233 E Elmwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 233 E Elmwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
