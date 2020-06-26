233 E Elmwood Avenue

Amenities

This beautifully upgraded two-story townhome is settled in a gated 6 unit building in a desirable and walkable Burbank neighborhood. Built in 2006, the unit features 2 separate master bedrooms and it is brimming with upgrades throughout! Upgrades include: freshly painted walls and trims, brand new wood-like flooring on the stairs and in both bedrooms, upgraded kitchen, upgraded bathrooms, the Ring security system, Nest thermostat, and more! The spacious downstairs offers tile flooring, family room, dining area, patio area adjacent to the dining area, and the kitchen. The gorgeous kitchen has granite countertops, cherrywood cabinetry, stainless appliances, a provided fridge, and provided microwave. There is a powder room and two spacious storage areas downstairs too. The rear master bedroom has a patio door opening to the private balcony with lovely peek-a-boo mountainous views. It also has an attached private bathroom and a huge walk-in closet. The front master bedroom has an attached private bathroom and a walk-in closet. There is an additional storage area upstairs and the stackable washer/ dryer. This unit comes with two subterranean, gated parking spaces and a private storage closet in the garage. Its prime location places it within walking distance to the shopping, restaurants, and entertainment on S San Fernando Blvd. It is also within close proximity to freeway access, studios, and all Burbank has to offer! This is a non-smoking and no pet property. Water is included.