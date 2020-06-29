All apartments in Burbank
2316 Peyton Avenue

2316 Peyton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2316 Peyton Avenue, Burbank, CA 91504

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautifully remodeled home in beautiful neighborhood of Burbank with mountain views. Spacious living room with lots of windows allowing natural light to brighten up the room. Cozy dining room opens into a remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances and lots of cabinet spaces. Kitchen opens into a large breakfast area. Through the hallway, you will find two bedrooms. Large master bedroom is quietly tucked away in the back of the house with direct access to the backyard. Master bedroom also offers remodeled bathroom with double sink and large walk-in closet. The home features central A/C, newer floors throughout, a separate laundry room, double pane windows, and a huge backyard. The property also has security camera around the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2316 Peyton Avenue have any available units?
2316 Peyton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 2316 Peyton Avenue have?
Some of 2316 Peyton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2316 Peyton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2316 Peyton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2316 Peyton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2316 Peyton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 2316 Peyton Avenue offer parking?
No, 2316 Peyton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2316 Peyton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2316 Peyton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2316 Peyton Avenue have a pool?
No, 2316 Peyton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2316 Peyton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2316 Peyton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2316 Peyton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2316 Peyton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
