2316 Peyton Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

Beautifully remodeled home in beautiful neighborhood of Burbank with mountain views. Spacious living room with lots of windows allowing natural light to brighten up the room. Cozy dining room opens into a remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances and lots of cabinet spaces. Kitchen opens into a large breakfast area. Through the hallway, you will find two bedrooms. Large master bedroom is quietly tucked away in the back of the house with direct access to the backyard. Master bedroom also offers remodeled bathroom with double sink and large walk-in closet. The home features central A/C, newer floors throughout, a separate laundry room, double pane windows, and a huge backyard. The property also has security camera around the house.