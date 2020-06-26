All apartments in Burbank
225 N Rose Street

225 North Rose Street · No Longer Available
Location

225 North Rose Street, Burbank, CA 91505
Toluca Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
garage
sauna
Location, Condition and Uniqueness! A charming RARE unit in a highly desirable area of Toluca Lake Village in Southwest Burbank. Don't let the size fool you, this home features 1 large bedroom, one bathroom, plenty of closet space throughout, a bonus room which could also be a dining room/sitting/den/office area, a large living room and an enclosed patio off the living room which includes shutters and a bistro seating area. This clean charmer has been upgraded to include upgraded kitchen with granite counters, bar seating, newer appliances to include a newer stove, dishwasher & microwave/hood, new cabinets, new lighting, tile work, new wood laminate flooring in bedroom, large walk-in closet in bedroom in addition to 2 closets in hallways, stack washer/dryer within the unit, a comfortable gas fireplace in the living room and hard-wired smoke detector/carbon monoxide detector. Everything done in this unit. The attractive and clean complex is located at the end of a cul-de-sac and includes a gated entrance, 2-car tandem parking AND 2 large locked storage bins in garage (for this unit), surveillance cameras, community pool and clubhouse, sauna, elevator, trash shute/recycling bins and an additional community washer and dryer location. Located within minutes to several restaurants, grocery stores, shopping, cafes, nightlife, arts/entertainment and active life. Water, Gas, Trash Included. This IDEAL LOCATION and UPGRADED UNIT are ready to go.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 N Rose Street have any available units?
225 N Rose Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 N Rose Street have?
Some of 225 N Rose Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 N Rose Street currently offering any rent specials?
225 N Rose Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 N Rose Street pet-friendly?
No, 225 N Rose Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 225 N Rose Street offer parking?
Yes, 225 N Rose Street offers parking.
Does 225 N Rose Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 225 N Rose Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 N Rose Street have a pool?
Yes, 225 N Rose Street has a pool.
Does 225 N Rose Street have accessible units?
No, 225 N Rose Street does not have accessible units.
Does 225 N Rose Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 225 N Rose Street has units with dishwashers.
