225 N Rose Street

Location, Condition and Uniqueness! A charming RARE unit in a highly desirable area of Toluca Lake Village in Southwest Burbank. Don't let the size fool you, this home features 1 large bedroom, one bathroom, plenty of closet space throughout, a bonus room which could also be a dining room/sitting/den/office area, a large living room and an enclosed patio off the living room which includes shutters and a bistro seating area. This clean charmer has been upgraded to include upgraded kitchen with granite counters, bar seating, newer appliances to include a newer stove, dishwasher & microwave/hood, new cabinets, new lighting, tile work, new wood laminate flooring in bedroom, large walk-in closet in bedroom in addition to 2 closets in hallways, stack washer/dryer within the unit, a comfortable gas fireplace in the living room and hard-wired smoke detector/carbon monoxide detector. Everything done in this unit. The attractive and clean complex is located at the end of a cul-de-sac and includes a gated entrance, 2-car tandem parking AND 2 large locked storage bins in garage (for this unit), surveillance cameras, community pool and clubhouse, sauna, elevator, trash shute/recycling bins and an additional community washer and dryer location. Located within minutes to several restaurants, grocery stores, shopping, cafes, nightlife, arts/entertainment and active life. Water, Gas, Trash Included. This IDEAL LOCATION and UPGRADED UNIT are ready to go.