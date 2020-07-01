All apartments in Burbank
1811 N Frederic Street

1811 North Frederic Street · No Longer Available
Location

1811 North Frederic Street, Burbank, CA 91505
Northwest District

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning remodel Burbank, 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, Open floor plan, huge kitchen with glass backsplash, beautiful counters and peninsula, farmer's sink, plenty of storage. The living room has a fireplace with a Carrera marble accent. Remodel bathroom has beautiful Carrera marble.
Refinish hardwood floors, ample storage, central air and heat, dual pane windows, huge backyard has many fruit trees, 2 car garage, and a good size driveway.
This property meets the criteria of your most demanding clients!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1811 N Frederic Street have any available units?
1811 N Frederic Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 1811 N Frederic Street have?
Some of 1811 N Frederic Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1811 N Frederic Street currently offering any rent specials?
1811 N Frederic Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1811 N Frederic Street pet-friendly?
No, 1811 N Frederic Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 1811 N Frederic Street offer parking?
Yes, 1811 N Frederic Street offers parking.
Does 1811 N Frederic Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1811 N Frederic Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1811 N Frederic Street have a pool?
No, 1811 N Frederic Street does not have a pool.
Does 1811 N Frederic Street have accessible units?
No, 1811 N Frederic Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1811 N Frederic Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1811 N Frederic Street does not have units with dishwashers.

