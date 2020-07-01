1811 N Frederic Street

Amenities

hardwood floors garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning remodel Burbank, 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, Open floor plan, huge kitchen with glass backsplash, beautiful counters and peninsula, farmer's sink, plenty of storage. The living room has a fireplace with a Carrera marble accent. Remodel bathroom has beautiful Carrera marble.

Refinish hardwood floors, ample storage, central air and heat, dual pane windows, huge backyard has many fruit trees, 2 car garage, and a good size driveway.

This property meets the criteria of your most demanding clients!!