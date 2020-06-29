All apartments in Burbank
Location

1722 Rogers Place, Burbank, CA 91504

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Unit Unit 26F Available 03/15/20 Spacious upscale townhouse near Downtown Burbank - Property Id: 228822

Spacious and beautifully remodeled townhouse. The main split level first floor has an open floor plan, patio and direct access to 2-car garage. Super high ceiling in the living room. Dining room is open to both living room and kitchen. Kitchen has an island with white quarts countertop and bamboo floors, ample cabinetry, a breakfast area and reverse osmosis water filtration system w/ cooling unit. A remodeled powder room is also on this floor. Recessed LED lights and new paint throughout. Upstairs has a large master with a huge double walk in closet and a remodeled double sink bath. Two other bedrooms share another remodeled double sink bath. Washer/dryer hookups are also on this level. Other features: Water softener, sun blocking tints upstairs rooms facing sun, newer water heater, new closet doors, additional unassigned parking nearby. There is a community pool and jacuzzi.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228822
Property Id 228822

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5583823)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1722 Rogers Place Unit 26F have any available units?
1722 Rogers Place Unit 26F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 1722 Rogers Place Unit 26F have?
Some of 1722 Rogers Place Unit 26F's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1722 Rogers Place Unit 26F currently offering any rent specials?
1722 Rogers Place Unit 26F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1722 Rogers Place Unit 26F pet-friendly?
No, 1722 Rogers Place Unit 26F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 1722 Rogers Place Unit 26F offer parking?
Yes, 1722 Rogers Place Unit 26F offers parking.
Does 1722 Rogers Place Unit 26F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1722 Rogers Place Unit 26F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1722 Rogers Place Unit 26F have a pool?
Yes, 1722 Rogers Place Unit 26F has a pool.
Does 1722 Rogers Place Unit 26F have accessible units?
No, 1722 Rogers Place Unit 26F does not have accessible units.
Does 1722 Rogers Place Unit 26F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1722 Rogers Place Unit 26F has units with dishwashers.
