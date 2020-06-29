1722 Rogers Place Unit 26F

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Unit Unit 26F Available 03/15/20 Spacious upscale townhouse near Downtown Burbank - Property Id: 228822



Spacious and beautifully remodeled townhouse. The main split level first floor has an open floor plan, patio and direct access to 2-car garage. Super high ceiling in the living room. Dining room is open to both living room and kitchen. Kitchen has an island with white quarts countertop and bamboo floors, ample cabinetry, a breakfast area and reverse osmosis water filtration system w/ cooling unit. A remodeled powder room is also on this floor. Recessed LED lights and new paint throughout. Upstairs has a large master with a huge double walk in closet and a remodeled double sink bath. Two other bedrooms share another remodeled double sink bath. Washer/dryer hookups are also on this level. Other features: Water softener, sun blocking tints upstairs rooms facing sun, newer water heater, new closet doors, additional unassigned parking nearby. There is a community pool and jacuzzi.

No Pets Allowed



