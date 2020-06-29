130 S Lamer Street

Amenities

Available now - entertainer's dream! 3bed, 2bath single family house in Burbank: - This 3-bed, 2-bath single family house is ideally located in the heart of Burbank. Located in the award-winning Burbank School District, in close proximity to major entertainment studios as well as plenty of shopping and dining options, come experience everything that Burbank has to offer. You'll love exploring the tree-lined streets of the neighborhood on foot or on bike, as walk-ability is rated off the charts with Magnolia Park shopping and dining options and the Chandler Bike path a few blocks away.



Equipped with an open concept kitchen and living room, and a stunning swimming pool, hot tub, gas firepit, and backyard BBQ grill, you'll be entertaining your guests in no time. The kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, prep sink, and custom cabinets. Tile and hardwood floors run throughout the house, with storage available in numerous cabinets and closets. The laundry room is conveniently located next to the kitchen, as well as two bedrooms on the first floor.



Retreat upstairs to the second floor, which is reserved for the master bedroom and a well-appointed en suite bathroom. The cavernous walk-in closet features built-in cabinets and shelves that provide excellent organization opportunities for your prized possessions.



A long driveway off the street leads to a detached 2-car garage that provides ample room for storage. A picturesque front yard and well-manicured backyard provide opportunities to enjoy those beautiful Burbank evenings.



Burbank Unified District Schools (as of Oct 2019): Washington Elementary, Luther Burbank Middle School, Burbank High School. Please confirm actual school assignments directly with the district. School finder: https://www.burbankusd.org/domain/374



Only well-qualified applicants will be considered. Strong applicants will have 680+ FICO, along with verification of income, employment, previous residential history, and background checks for all adults over 18 years of age. Minimum income 3x rent.

Security deposit is 1-2 months rent based on credit and residential history.



Cats and small dogs will be accepted. Additional fees may apply.



