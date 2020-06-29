All apartments in Burbank
Last updated December 19 2019 at 12:05 PM

130 S Lamer Street

130 South Lamer Street · No Longer Available
Location

130 South Lamer Street, Burbank, CA 91506
Rancho Adjacent

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Available now - entertainer's dream! 3bed, 2bath single family house in Burbank: - This 3-bed, 2-bath single family house is ideally located in the heart of Burbank. Located in the award-winning Burbank School District, in close proximity to major entertainment studios as well as plenty of shopping and dining options, come experience everything that Burbank has to offer. You'll love exploring the tree-lined streets of the neighborhood on foot or on bike, as walk-ability is rated off the charts with Magnolia Park shopping and dining options and the Chandler Bike path a few blocks away.

Equipped with an open concept kitchen and living room, and a stunning swimming pool, hot tub, gas firepit, and backyard BBQ grill, you'll be entertaining your guests in no time. The kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, prep sink, and custom cabinets. Tile and hardwood floors run throughout the house, with storage available in numerous cabinets and closets. The laundry room is conveniently located next to the kitchen, as well as two bedrooms on the first floor.

Retreat upstairs to the second floor, which is reserved for the master bedroom and a well-appointed en suite bathroom. The cavernous walk-in closet features built-in cabinets and shelves that provide excellent organization opportunities for your prized possessions.

A long driveway off the street leads to a detached 2-car garage that provides ample room for storage. A picturesque front yard and well-manicured backyard provide opportunities to enjoy those beautiful Burbank evenings.

Burbank Unified District Schools (as of Oct 2019): Washington Elementary, Luther Burbank Middle School, Burbank High School. Please confirm actual school assignments directly with the district. School finder: https://www.burbankusd.org/domain/374

Only well-qualified applicants will be considered. Strong applicants will have 680+ FICO, along with verification of income, employment, previous residential history, and background checks for all adults over 18 years of age. Minimum income 3x rent.
Security deposit is 1-2 months rent based on credit and residential history.

Cats and small dogs will be accepted. Additional fees may apply.

Real Property Management Vision
DRE# 02048110

If you own a rental property and need help finding quality tenants, cost-effective maintenance, or navigating complex landlord-tenant issues, please call us today at 818-233-8789

(RLNE5237095)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 S Lamer Street have any available units?
130 S Lamer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 130 S Lamer Street have?
Some of 130 S Lamer Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 S Lamer Street currently offering any rent specials?
130 S Lamer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 S Lamer Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 130 S Lamer Street is pet friendly.
Does 130 S Lamer Street offer parking?
Yes, 130 S Lamer Street offers parking.
Does 130 S Lamer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 S Lamer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 S Lamer Street have a pool?
Yes, 130 S Lamer Street has a pool.
Does 130 S Lamer Street have accessible units?
No, 130 S Lamer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 130 S Lamer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 S Lamer Street does not have units with dishwashers.
