Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

1240 N Avon St

1240 North Avon Street · No Longer Available
Location

1240 North Avon Street, Burbank, CA 91505
Chandler Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Chandler Park - Property Id: 142086

Furnished executive home adjacent to the Chandler Bike Path! Nestled in the middle of a tree lined street this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, has hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, washer/dryer and central air/heat. Lot of storage in the finished garage w/ large attached office/rec room. Plenty of driveway parking and carport attached to the house. BBQ in the yard and enjoy the patio for entertaining. Such a lovely place to hang your hat.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/142086
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1240 N Avon St have any available units?
1240 N Avon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 1240 N Avon St have?
Some of 1240 N Avon St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1240 N Avon St currently offering any rent specials?
1240 N Avon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1240 N Avon St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1240 N Avon St is pet friendly.
Does 1240 N Avon St offer parking?
Yes, 1240 N Avon St offers parking.
Does 1240 N Avon St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1240 N Avon St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1240 N Avon St have a pool?
No, 1240 N Avon St does not have a pool.
Does 1240 N Avon St have accessible units?
No, 1240 N Avon St does not have accessible units.
Does 1240 N Avon St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1240 N Avon St has units with dishwashers.
