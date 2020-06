Amenities

Beautiful traditional home in pristine condition, with gleaming hardwood floors throughout, and many of the original charming details from 1938. Walk to the many great shops and restaurants that Toluca Lake Village has to offer! Enjoy the open bright family room with pitched beam ceiling, fireplace and french doors that open to the nice sized private back yard. Nicely updated kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Move right in!