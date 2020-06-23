1050 N Buena Vista Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system garage hot tub

Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home for rent in desirable Burbank neighborhood! Available Feb 15th furnished, partially furnished or unfurnished. Large chef's kitchen with travertine tile flooring and gorgeous granite countertops. Includes bar stool ready island, newer stainless steel appliances, gas stove, pantry with pull out drawers and lots of storage/counters space. Separate formal dining room with floor to ceiling natural stone gas fireplace. Inviting family room with sky high ceilings and second gas fireplace. Large master with walk-in closet and good sized second bedroom. Third bedroom includes a large loft that works perfectly as an additional sleeping area, storage, office or play area. Luxurious master bathroom with spa-like multi faucet shower, dual sinks, marble flooring, gorgeous tile inlay and lots of cabinet space. Second bath features similar impressive features and elegant, frameless glass shower door. Large, very private and shaded backyard with concrete patio, grassy lawn and orange/grapefruit trees. Garage has been converted into a convenient storage room with laundry, sink and built in shelves. Extra long, gated driveway can fit up to four cars. Gated side yard and front patio area. Additional features include ceiling fans in every room, alarm system ready, hardwood floors, double paned windows, surround sound system and plantation shutters. Located near many shopping malls, grocery stores, restaurants and the popular Chandler bike path.