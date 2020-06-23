All apartments in Burbank
1050 N Buena Vista Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1050 N Buena Vista Street

1050 North Buena Vista Street · No Longer Available
Location

1050 North Buena Vista Street, Burbank, CA 91505
Chandler Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
garage
hot tub
Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home for rent in desirable Burbank neighborhood! Available Feb 15th furnished, partially furnished or unfurnished. Large chef's kitchen with travertine tile flooring and gorgeous granite countertops. Includes bar stool ready island, newer stainless steel appliances, gas stove, pantry with pull out drawers and lots of storage/counters space. Separate formal dining room with floor to ceiling natural stone gas fireplace. Inviting family room with sky high ceilings and second gas fireplace. Large master with walk-in closet and good sized second bedroom. Third bedroom includes a large loft that works perfectly as an additional sleeping area, storage, office or play area. Luxurious master bathroom with spa-like multi faucet shower, dual sinks, marble flooring, gorgeous tile inlay and lots of cabinet space. Second bath features similar impressive features and elegant, frameless glass shower door. Large, very private and shaded backyard with concrete patio, grassy lawn and orange/grapefruit trees. Garage has been converted into a convenient storage room with laundry, sink and built in shelves. Extra long, gated driveway can fit up to four cars. Gated side yard and front patio area. Additional features include ceiling fans in every room, alarm system ready, hardwood floors, double paned windows, surround sound system and plantation shutters. Located near many shopping malls, grocery stores, restaurants and the popular Chandler bike path.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1050 N Buena Vista Street have any available units?
1050 N Buena Vista Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 1050 N Buena Vista Street have?
Some of 1050 N Buena Vista Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1050 N Buena Vista Street currently offering any rent specials?
1050 N Buena Vista Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1050 N Buena Vista Street pet-friendly?
No, 1050 N Buena Vista Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 1050 N Buena Vista Street offer parking?
Yes, 1050 N Buena Vista Street does offer parking.
Does 1050 N Buena Vista Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1050 N Buena Vista Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1050 N Buena Vista Street have a pool?
No, 1050 N Buena Vista Street does not have a pool.
Does 1050 N Buena Vista Street have accessible units?
No, 1050 N Buena Vista Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1050 N Buena Vista Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1050 N Buena Vista Street does not have units with dishwashers.
