1033 N Lincoln Street

600 sq. ft. licensed guest house, super private! 1 large bedroom (17' x 10.5') w 10' mirrored closet and 3 large cabinets above, 1 full bath (with tub), full kitchen with lots of cabinet space, living room off kitchen area. Large yard and garden area with cabana and patio area at entrance. Private entrance. 1 off street parking plus 1 car garage with 2 large storage cabinets, and laundry hook-ups w sink. Also covered storage area w shelving behind guest house. Near Chandler bike path. Includes stove and microwave. Lots of fruit trees. Includes gardener. For single occupancy but owner will consider a couple with good credit. Cat or small dog considered. Thank you.