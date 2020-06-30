All apartments in Burbank
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
1033 N Lincoln Street
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:20 AM

1033 N Lincoln Street

1033 North Lincoln Street · No Longer Available
Location

1033 North Lincoln Street, Burbank, CA 91506
Chandler Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
600 sq. ft. licensed guest house, super private! 1 large bedroom (17' x 10.5') w 10' mirrored closet and 3 large cabinets above, 1 full bath (with tub), full kitchen with lots of cabinet space, living room off kitchen area. Large yard and garden area with cabana and patio area at entrance. Private entrance. 1 off street parking plus 1 car garage with 2 large storage cabinets, and laundry hook-ups w sink. Also covered storage area w shelving behind guest house. Near Chandler bike path. Includes stove and microwave. Lots of fruit trees. Includes gardener. For single occupancy but owner will consider a couple with good credit. Cat or small dog considered. Thank you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1033 N Lincoln Street have any available units?
1033 N Lincoln Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 1033 N Lincoln Street have?
Some of 1033 N Lincoln Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1033 N Lincoln Street currently offering any rent specials?
1033 N Lincoln Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1033 N Lincoln Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1033 N Lincoln Street is pet friendly.
Does 1033 N Lincoln Street offer parking?
Yes, 1033 N Lincoln Street offers parking.
Does 1033 N Lincoln Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1033 N Lincoln Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1033 N Lincoln Street have a pool?
No, 1033 N Lincoln Street does not have a pool.
Does 1033 N Lincoln Street have accessible units?
No, 1033 N Lincoln Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1033 N Lincoln Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1033 N Lincoln Street does not have units with dishwashers.

