102 345 East Verdugo Ave
Last updated July 14 2019 at 8:44 AM

102 345 East Verdugo Ave

345 E Verdugo Ave · No Longer Available
Location

345 E Verdugo Ave, Burbank, CA 91502

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
courtyard
Currently renovating but available to view.Open House Saturdays 11 am 4 pm!In the heart of Burbank, on a tree-lined drive, this complex has an open courtyard that offers the feeling of true California living. The convenient location near Downtown Burbank puts you within minutes of everything the Media City has to offer. Spacious floor plans and bright light are just part of the exciting lifestyle here.
Pets:ok.

Amenities: Gated entry, Gated parking, On site laundry, 2 gated parking.
Utilities: Water, Trash.
Parking: 2 gated parking
http://burcalapts.com/apartment-for-rent-details.aspx?id=3695

IT490705 - IT49CU3695

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 345 East Verdugo Ave have any available units?
102 345 East Verdugo Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 102 345 East Verdugo Ave have?
Some of 102 345 East Verdugo Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 345 East Verdugo Ave currently offering any rent specials?
102 345 East Verdugo Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 345 East Verdugo Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 102 345 East Verdugo Ave is pet friendly.
Does 102 345 East Verdugo Ave offer parking?
Yes, 102 345 East Verdugo Ave offers parking.
Does 102 345 East Verdugo Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 345 East Verdugo Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 345 East Verdugo Ave have a pool?
No, 102 345 East Verdugo Ave does not have a pool.
Does 102 345 East Verdugo Ave have accessible units?
No, 102 345 East Verdugo Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 102 345 East Verdugo Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 345 East Verdugo Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

