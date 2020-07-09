102 345 East Verdugo Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Currently renovating but available to view.Open House Saturdays 11 am 4 pm!In the heart of Burbank, on a tree-lined drive, this complex has an open courtyard that offers the feeling of true California living. The convenient location near Downtown Burbank puts you within minutes of everything the Media City has to offer. Spacious floor plans and bright light are just part of the exciting lifestyle here.

Pets:ok.



Amenities: Gated entry, Gated parking, On site laundry, 2 gated parking.

Utilities: Water, Trash.

Parking: 2 gated parking

http://burcalapts.com/apartment-for-rent-details.aspx?id=3695



