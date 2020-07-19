All apartments in Brea
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM

466 Paloma Ct

466 Paloma Court · No Longer Available
Location

466 Paloma Court, Brea, CA 92823
Olinda Ranch

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
Available 05/01/19 BREA HOME - Property Id: 106410

**DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS**
Brea Home for Lease
3BD/2BA 1100 sq.ft
Available May 1
Located in Olinda Ranch, minutes from Brea Mall, downtown Brea, trails and parks. Excellent award winning Brea-Olinda school district. Located in a cul-de-sac in a family community. Open floor plan with great backyard area with a view and no neighbors behind.
1 yr. Lease. Gardener included.
Tenant pays utilities.
No pets
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/106410
Property Id 106410

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4774229)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 466 Paloma Ct have any available units?
466 Paloma Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 466 Paloma Ct have?
Some of 466 Paloma Ct's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 466 Paloma Ct currently offering any rent specials?
466 Paloma Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 466 Paloma Ct pet-friendly?
No, 466 Paloma Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 466 Paloma Ct offer parking?
No, 466 Paloma Ct does not offer parking.
Does 466 Paloma Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 466 Paloma Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 466 Paloma Ct have a pool?
No, 466 Paloma Ct does not have a pool.
Does 466 Paloma Ct have accessible units?
No, 466 Paloma Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 466 Paloma Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 466 Paloma Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 466 Paloma Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 466 Paloma Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
