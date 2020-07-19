466 Paloma Ct

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher fireplace microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range Property Amenities

Available 05/01/19 BREA HOME - Property Id: 106410



**DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS**

Brea Home for Lease

3BD/2BA 1100 sq.ft

Available May 1

Located in Olinda Ranch, minutes from Brea Mall, downtown Brea, trails and parks. Excellent award winning Brea-Olinda school district. Located in a cul-de-sac in a family community. Open floor plan with great backyard area with a view and no neighbors behind.

1 yr. Lease. Gardener included.

Tenant pays utilities.

No pets

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/106410

Property Id 106410



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4774229)