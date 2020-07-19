466 Paloma Ct

Amenities
Available 05/01/19 BREA HOME - Property Id: 106410
**DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS**
Brea Home for Lease
3BD/2BA 1100 sq.ft
Available May 1
Located in Olinda Ranch, minutes from Brea Mall, downtown Brea, trails and parks. Excellent award winning Brea-Olinda school district. Located in a cul-de-sac in a family community. Open floor plan with great backyard area with a view and no neighbors behind.
1 yr. Lease. Gardener included.
Tenant pays utilities.
No pets
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/106410
Property Id 106410
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4774229)