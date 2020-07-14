All apartments in Brea
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:25 PM

Calligraphy Urban Residences

350 West Central Avenue · (949) 353-6545
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

350 West Central Avenue, Brea, CA 92821
Brea-Olinda

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 330 · Avail. now

$2,086

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 682 sqft

Unit 223 · Avail. now

$2,086

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 682 sqft

Unit 321 · Avail. now

$2,275

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 682 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 217 · Avail. now

$2,334

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 963 sqft

Unit 428 · Avail. now

$3,605

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1367 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Calligraphy Urban Residences.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
clubhouse
conference room
courtyard
hot tub
internet access
media room
pool table
yoga
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR!

Imagine a vibrant social scene layered with artfully-designed one, two and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent. Imagine a unique blend of community, creativity, and location. Ideally located in Brea, CA, Calligraphy offers an expansive suite of amenities and services for our residents to enjoy. We've created more than a space to live, we've shaped a place for community and life to be harmonious. Designed for your distinct attitude and inspired by a new perspective, your masterpiece awaits.

*Floor plan availability and pricing subject to change. Square footage and/or room dimensions are approximations and may vary between individual apartment units. Western National Property Management; CalDRE LIC #00838846

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.7x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Parchment: $300 Vellum: $300-$400 Papyrus: $400 Kraft: $400 Linen: $400 Canvas: $500
Move-in Fees: $100 Holding Deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: Afghan Hound, Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Australian Cattle Dog, Basenji, Basset Hound, Bedlington Terrier, Bernese, Bloodhound, Boxer, Chow Chow, Dalmatian, Doberman Pinscher, English Fox Hound, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Greyhound, Keeshond, Mastiff, Norwegian Elkhound, Pit Bull, Pointer, Rottweiler, Saint Bernard, Saluki, Siberian Husky, Weimaraner
Dogs
rent: $50 per pet/month
Cats
rent: $35 per pet/month
Parking Details: Parking garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Calligraphy Urban Residences have any available units?
Calligraphy Urban Residences has 9 units available starting at $2,086 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Calligraphy Urban Residences have?
Some of Calligraphy Urban Residences's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Calligraphy Urban Residences currently offering any rent specials?
Calligraphy Urban Residences is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Calligraphy Urban Residences pet-friendly?
Yes, Calligraphy Urban Residences is pet friendly.
Does Calligraphy Urban Residences offer parking?
Yes, Calligraphy Urban Residences offers parking.
Does Calligraphy Urban Residences have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Calligraphy Urban Residences offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Calligraphy Urban Residences have a pool?
Yes, Calligraphy Urban Residences has a pool.
Does Calligraphy Urban Residences have accessible units?
No, Calligraphy Urban Residences does not have accessible units.
Does Calligraphy Urban Residences have units with dishwashers?
No, Calligraphy Urban Residences does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Calligraphy Urban Residences have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Calligraphy Urban Residences has units with air conditioning.
