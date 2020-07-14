Calligraphy Urban Residences

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.7x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Parchment: $300 Vellum: $300-$400 Papyrus: $400 Kraft: $400 Linen: $400 Canvas: $500
Move-in Fees: $100 Holding Deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: Afghan Hound, Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Australian Cattle Dog, Basenji, Basset Hound, Bedlington Terrier, Bernese, Bloodhound, Boxer, Chow Chow, Dalmatian, Doberman Pinscher, English Fox Hound, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Greyhound, Keeshond, Mastiff, Norwegian Elkhound, Pit Bull, Pointer, Rottweiler, Saint Bernard, Saluki, Siberian Husky, Weimaraner
Dogs
rent: $50 per pet/month
Cats
rent: $35 per pet/month