454 Redtail Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BRIGHT AND AIRY HOME IN OLINDA RANCH. BEAUTIFUL AND QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD WITHIN CLOSE PROXIMITY TO SHOPPING, SCHOOLS, PARKS, SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS. WITHIN MINUTES TO 57 FREEWAY AND THE BREA MALL. EXCELLENT BREA SCHOOLS. NEWER PAINT. CENTRAL A/C AND HEAT. INSIDE LAUNDRY ROOM (GAS DRYER HOOKUP.) READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. 3 BEDROOMS / 2 FULL BATHROOMS UPSTAIRS, AND POWDER ROOM DOWNSTAIRS. THERE'S ALSO AN OPEN HALLWAY AREA UPSTAIRS, WHICH CAN BE USED AS SMALL OFFICE OR STUDY AREA. PETS WILL BE CONSIDERED. OWNER PAYS FOR HOA DUES AND GARDENER SERVICE.