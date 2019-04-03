4319 Bob White Road

Amenities

Exceptional,Highly upgraded, estate home with 5 bedrooms plus a den and 5 full bathrooms with one main floor bed and bath. Amazing kitchen includes expanded Butler's pantry with warming drawer, u-line beverage refrigerator, marble counters and fabulous pantry space. Main kitchen includes large island, stainless steel 6 burner DCS stove, double ovens, white cabinetry and cheerful granite counters; all is open to the family room with its expansive hearth, built in media center and two banks of windows clothed in plantation shutters and lovely custom draperies.Main floor den has been enclosed and adjoining bathroom features elegant wall covering, deep charcoal soapstone counter and mosaic tile to back splash and shower. Main floor bedroom features Plantation shutters and it's own full bathroom with cut travertine flooring. Upstairs you will find a custom passage way with wainscot leading to an elegant secondary bedroom and bathroom with Walker Zanger tile and custom cabinetry.Master suite includes cozy retreat and dual back to back vanities. Backyard the meticulously appointed grounds with such offerings as flagstone hardscape, salt water pool and spa, fireplace, fire pit, and outdoor kitchen, perfect for entertaining. Low HOA, low property tax, no Mello Roos. Brea-Olinda school district!!! Don't miss it!!!