Brea, CA
4319 Bob White Road
Last updated September 11 2019 at 6:57 AM

4319 Bob White Road

4319 Bob White Rd · No Longer Available
Location

4319 Bob White Rd, Brea, CA 92823
Olinda Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
hot tub
media room
Exceptional,Highly upgraded, estate home with 5 bedrooms plus a den and 5 full bathrooms with one main floor bed and bath. Amazing kitchen includes expanded Butler's pantry with warming drawer, u-line beverage refrigerator, marble counters and fabulous pantry space. Main kitchen includes large island, stainless steel 6 burner DCS stove, double ovens, white cabinetry and cheerful granite counters; all is open to the family room with its expansive hearth, built in media center and two banks of windows clothed in plantation shutters and lovely custom draperies.Main floor den has been enclosed and adjoining bathroom features elegant wall covering, deep charcoal soapstone counter and mosaic tile to back splash and shower. Main floor bedroom features Plantation shutters and it's own full bathroom with cut travertine flooring. Upstairs you will find a custom passage way with wainscot leading to an elegant secondary bedroom and bathroom with Walker Zanger tile and custom cabinetry.Master suite includes cozy retreat and dual back to back vanities. Backyard the meticulously appointed grounds with such offerings as flagstone hardscape, salt water pool and spa, fireplace, fire pit, and outdoor kitchen, perfect for entertaining. Low HOA, low property tax, no Mello Roos. Brea-Olinda school district!!! Don't miss it!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4319 Bob White Road have any available units?
4319 Bob White Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 4319 Bob White Road have?
Some of 4319 Bob White Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4319 Bob White Road currently offering any rent specials?
4319 Bob White Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4319 Bob White Road pet-friendly?
No, 4319 Bob White Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 4319 Bob White Road offer parking?
No, 4319 Bob White Road does not offer parking.
Does 4319 Bob White Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4319 Bob White Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4319 Bob White Road have a pool?
Yes, 4319 Bob White Road has a pool.
Does 4319 Bob White Road have accessible units?
No, 4319 Bob White Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4319 Bob White Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4319 Bob White Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 4319 Bob White Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4319 Bob White Road does not have units with air conditioning.
