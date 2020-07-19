All apartments in Brea
427 Condor Avenue

427 N Condor Ave · No Longer Available
Location

427 N Condor Ave, Brea, CA 92823
Olinda Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
dog park
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Incredible home located in desirable Olinda Ranch. Open floor plan, spacious kitchen with great room and fireplace, living room with large dining area. Large powder room with cabinets on lower level. Huge loft area (can divide into room), office and exercise area. Master bedroom with a view of greenbelt and sizable walk-in closet. Laundry room. Beautifully landscaped backyard. 2 Car garage with driveway parking. Brea-Olinda Ranch School district. Close to walking paths, Sports Arena, dog parks, shopping and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 427 Condor Avenue have any available units?
427 Condor Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 427 Condor Avenue have?
Some of 427 Condor Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 427 Condor Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
427 Condor Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 427 Condor Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 427 Condor Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 427 Condor Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 427 Condor Avenue offers parking.
Does 427 Condor Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 427 Condor Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 427 Condor Avenue have a pool?
No, 427 Condor Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 427 Condor Avenue have accessible units?
No, 427 Condor Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 427 Condor Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 427 Condor Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 427 Condor Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 427 Condor Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
