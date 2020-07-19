427 Condor Avenue

Amenities

Incredible home located in desirable Olinda Ranch. Open floor plan, spacious kitchen with great room and fireplace, living room with large dining area. Large powder room with cabinets on lower level. Huge loft area (can divide into room), office and exercise area. Master bedroom with a view of greenbelt and sizable walk-in closet. Laundry room. Beautifully landscaped backyard. 2 Car garage with driveway parking. Brea-Olinda Ranch School district. Close to walking paths, Sports Arena, dog parks, shopping and more.