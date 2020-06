Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful Home in the City of Anaheim, 3 Bedrooms and 1 Bath. New Paint In and Out , New Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, New Microwave, New Dishwasher, New Bathroom, New Vynl Flooring Throughout, Large Front Yard with Plenty of Parking Space. Too many things to list... Come See this Home and You will Not be Disappointed!