923 E Drapery Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Olson home at Tapestry Walk. Where tradition meets contemporary. Don’t let this rare opportunity slip by as it will not last! This is a bright and spacious, 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 1,701 sqft., three level unit with no one above or below you, offering much privacy. The first floor features one bedroom with a walk-in closet. Down the hallway is a full bathroom and a door that leads to your two car garage. Up the stairs to the second floor you’ll find the open floor plan with a dining room which leads you out to your balcony, a kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, dining room and powder room. On the third floor is the master suite with walk-in closet, 3rd bedroom with walk-in closet and its own full bath, and a laundry room with a washer and dryer. Situated in South Anaheim, it is centrally located near Disneyland, restaurants, shopping, entertainment, public transit, and freeways. It makes the perfect location for any commute.