All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 923 E Drapery Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
923 E Drapery Lane
Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:09 AM

923 E Drapery Lane

923 E Drapery Ln · (714) 426-3800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
Southeast Anaheim
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

923 E Drapery Ln, Anaheim, CA 92802
Southeast Anaheim

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1701 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Olson home at Tapestry Walk. Where tradition meets contemporary. Don’t let this rare opportunity slip by as it will not last! This is a bright and spacious, 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 1,701 sqft., three level unit with no one above or below you, offering much privacy. The first floor features one bedroom with a walk-in closet. Down the hallway is a full bathroom and a door that leads to your two car garage. Up the stairs to the second floor you’ll find the open floor plan with a dining room which leads you out to your balcony, a kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, dining room and powder room. On the third floor is the master suite with walk-in closet, 3rd bedroom with walk-in closet and its own full bath, and a laundry room with a washer and dryer. Situated in South Anaheim, it is centrally located near Disneyland, restaurants, shopping, entertainment, public transit, and freeways. It makes the perfect location for any commute.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 923 E Drapery Lane have any available units?
923 E Drapery Lane has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 923 E Drapery Lane have?
Some of 923 E Drapery Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 923 E Drapery Lane currently offering any rent specials?
923 E Drapery Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 923 E Drapery Lane pet-friendly?
No, 923 E Drapery Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 923 E Drapery Lane offer parking?
Yes, 923 E Drapery Lane does offer parking.
Does 923 E Drapery Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 923 E Drapery Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 923 E Drapery Lane have a pool?
No, 923 E Drapery Lane does not have a pool.
Does 923 E Drapery Lane have accessible units?
No, 923 E Drapery Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 923 E Drapery Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 923 E Drapery Lane has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 923 E Drapery Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Del Monte
3400 West Del Monte Drive
Anaheim, CA 92804
1818 Platinum Triangle
1818 S State College Blvd
Anaheim, CA 92805
The Courtyard Apartments
2520 W Ball Rd
Anaheim, CA 92804
Harbor Cliff Apartments
2170 S Harbor Blvd
Anaheim, CA 92802
Breve Park
5601 E Orangethorpe Ave
Anaheim, CA 92807
The George
2211 E Orangewood Ave
Anaheim, CA 92806
Barcelona, Palm Lane & Seville Apartment Homes
1640 W Ball Road
Anaheim, CA 92802
Villa Barcelona
321 E Orangewood Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92802

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Northeast AnaheimPlatinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity