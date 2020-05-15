All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 915 E Mason Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
915 E Mason Ln
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:17 AM

915 E Mason Ln

915 E Mason Ln · (619) 823-2994
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
Platinum Triangle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

915 E Mason Ln, Anaheim, CA 92806
Platinum Triangle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 16 · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1630 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
pool
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Exceptional opportunity!!!BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION 3 story townhouse located in the PLATINUM TRIANGLE minutes from fine dining and charming Old Towne Orange, Downtown Disney, Angel Stadium. This home features contemporary layout with no wasted space, 2-CAR ATTACHED SIDE-BY-SIDE GARAGE, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, gourmet kitchen, and open floor plan. First floor ceiling height is 9 ft; Second floor ceiling height is 10 ft; third floor ceiling height is 9 ft., dual-paned windows, tank-less water heating system. Stainless steel kitchen appliances with Quartz countertops. Kitchen includes a LARGE KITCHEN ISLAND. Association Pool! This home won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 E Mason Ln have any available units?
915 E Mason Ln has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 915 E Mason Ln have?
Some of 915 E Mason Ln's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 E Mason Ln currently offering any rent specials?
915 E Mason Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 E Mason Ln pet-friendly?
No, 915 E Mason Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 915 E Mason Ln offer parking?
Yes, 915 E Mason Ln does offer parking.
Does 915 E Mason Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 915 E Mason Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 E Mason Ln have a pool?
Yes, 915 E Mason Ln has a pool.
Does 915 E Mason Ln have accessible units?
No, 915 E Mason Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 915 E Mason Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 915 E Mason Ln has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 915 E Mason Ln?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cross Roads Apartments
222 N Muller St
Anaheim, CA 92801
1818 Platinum Triangle
1818 S State College Blvd
Anaheim, CA 92805
The Mix at CTR City
184 W Center St Prom
Anaheim, CA 92805
Anaheim Cottages
2544 W Winston Rd
Anaheim, CA 92804
Barcelona, Palm Lane & Seville Apartment Homes
1640 W Ball Road
Anaheim, CA 92802
Fay Ln
1111-15 West Fay Lane
Anaheim, CA 92805
Casa de Mesa
2515 West Winston Road
Anaheim, CA 92804
Vivere Lofts
1331 E Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Northeast AnaheimPlatinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity