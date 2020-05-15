915 E Mason Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage new construction

Exceptional opportunity!!!BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION 3 story townhouse located in the PLATINUM TRIANGLE minutes from fine dining and charming Old Towne Orange, Downtown Disney, Angel Stadium. This home features contemporary layout with no wasted space, 2-CAR ATTACHED SIDE-BY-SIDE GARAGE, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, gourmet kitchen, and open floor plan. First floor ceiling height is 9 ft; Second floor ceiling height is 10 ft; third floor ceiling height is 9 ft., dual-paned windows, tank-less water heating system. Stainless steel kitchen appliances with Quartz countertops. Kitchen includes a LARGE KITCHEN ISLAND. Association Pool! This home won't last!