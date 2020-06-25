8775 E Wiley Way

Amenities

This lovely view home offers some of the best amenities in Anaheim Hills, including minutes away from a variety of stores for shopping, walking distance to the elementary school and close to nature trails for hiking, or mountain biking. It features a city and mountain view, upgraded tile in entry, kitchen and baths, granite counter tops, whole house fan, central air conditioning, built in wine rack, mirrored closed doors, closet organizers, ceiling fans, walk in closet in master and an open floor plan, with plenty of natural light.