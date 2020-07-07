All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 8236 East Alpine Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
8236 East Alpine Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8236 East Alpine Court

8236 East Alpine Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8236 East Alpine Court, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Summit of Anaheim Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Location, Location, Location!!! This single family attached home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac offering privacy in the desired community of the Summit Terrace. Work is underway getting the home ready for move in. Enter the home straight into the family room featuring 20ft vaulted ceilings which fill with an abundance of natural light pouring in from the windows. The beautiful kitchen has granite counter tops complimented with stainless steel appliances. Downstairs features an inside laundry room, half bath, separate dining area, double-sided windowed fireplace, and direct access to the garage which has custom built cabinets. The spacious master bedroom upstairs has an adjoining bathroom with his and hers sinks and a spacious walk-in closet. Two additional Jack and Jill bedrooms are located on the second floor which have spacious room size and closet space. Sit and relax in the generous wrap around yard with private hill boasting luscious greenery and trees. Easy access to nearby shopping and dining, award winning schools, trails and parks, and freeway. This one will go fast so call us today at 951-735-2000. Please note - this property is managed by Management One only. If you are asked to send funds to anyone other than Management One, it is a scam. Before sending funds or your personal information, please contact Management One to confirm at 951-735-2000.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8236 East Alpine Court have any available units?
8236 East Alpine Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 8236 East Alpine Court have?
Some of 8236 East Alpine Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8236 East Alpine Court currently offering any rent specials?
8236 East Alpine Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8236 East Alpine Court pet-friendly?
No, 8236 East Alpine Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 8236 East Alpine Court offer parking?
Yes, 8236 East Alpine Court offers parking.
Does 8236 East Alpine Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8236 East Alpine Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8236 East Alpine Court have a pool?
No, 8236 East Alpine Court does not have a pool.
Does 8236 East Alpine Court have accessible units?
No, 8236 East Alpine Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8236 East Alpine Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8236 East Alpine Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pines
9632 W Ball Rd
Anaheim, CA 92804
Del Monte
3400 West Del Monte Drive
Anaheim, CA 92804
The Cascades
8604 E Whitewater Dr
Anaheim, CA 92808
Anaheim Place
1225 North Dresden Place
Anaheim, CA 92801
Athenian
111 North Western Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92801
Sycamore Canyon Apartments
8201 E Blackwillow Cir
Anaheim, CA 92808
Lakeview Manor
4700 E McKinnon Dr
Anaheim, CA 92807
Jefferson Platinum Triangle
1801 E Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Northeast AnaheimPlatinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles