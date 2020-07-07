8236 East Alpine Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

Location, Location, Location!!! This single family attached home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac offering privacy in the desired community of the Summit Terrace. Work is underway getting the home ready for move in. Enter the home straight into the family room featuring 20ft vaulted ceilings which fill with an abundance of natural light pouring in from the windows. The beautiful kitchen has granite counter tops complimented with stainless steel appliances. Downstairs features an inside laundry room, half bath, separate dining area, double-sided windowed fireplace, and direct access to the garage which has custom built cabinets. The spacious master bedroom upstairs has an adjoining bathroom with his and hers sinks and a spacious walk-in closet. Two additional Jack and Jill bedrooms are located on the second floor which have spacious room size and closet space. Sit and relax in the generous wrap around yard with private hill boasting luscious greenery and trees. Easy access to nearby shopping and dining, award winning schools, trails and parks, and freeway. This one will go fast so call us today at 951-735-2000. Please note - this property is managed by Management One only. If you are asked to send funds to anyone other than Management One, it is a scam. Before sending funds or your personal information, please contact Management One to confirm at 951-735-2000.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.