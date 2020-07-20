All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

823 S Parkglen Place

823 S Parkglen Pl · No Longer Available
Location

823 S Parkglen Pl, Anaheim, CA 92808
Sycamore Canyon

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Great Cul De Sac Location, Beautiful Curb Appeal, Double Front Doors, Cathedral Ceilings Throughout The Entry Hallway & Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Nice Size Family Room With Fireplace, Large Kitchen With Center Island, Walk-In Pantry Closet, and Breakfast Nook Area, Flooring Includes Marble, Laminate, and Carpeting Throughout The Home, Master Suite With Walk-In Closet and Separate Tub & Shower, Bedrooms 2 and 3 Share a Bathroom (Jack & Jill), Bedroom 4 Has It's Own Private Bath (Secondary Master Bedroom), Ceiling Fans, Skylight, and Mirrored Closet Doors, This Lovely Home Backs To a Beautiful Canyon, Walking Distance To Toyon Park and a Short Distance To Running Springs Elementary School & shopping Center

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 823 S Parkglen Place have any available units?
823 S Parkglen Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 823 S Parkglen Place have?
Some of 823 S Parkglen Place's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 823 S Parkglen Place currently offering any rent specials?
823 S Parkglen Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 823 S Parkglen Place pet-friendly?
No, 823 S Parkglen Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 823 S Parkglen Place offer parking?
Yes, 823 S Parkglen Place offers parking.
Does 823 S Parkglen Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 823 S Parkglen Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 823 S Parkglen Place have a pool?
No, 823 S Parkglen Place does not have a pool.
Does 823 S Parkglen Place have accessible units?
No, 823 S Parkglen Place does not have accessible units.
Does 823 S Parkglen Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 823 S Parkglen Place has units with dishwashers.
