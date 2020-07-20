823 S Parkglen Place

Amenities
Great Cul De Sac Location, Beautiful Curb Appeal, Double Front Doors, Cathedral Ceilings Throughout The Entry Hallway & Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Nice Size Family Room With Fireplace, Large Kitchen With Center Island, Walk-In Pantry Closet, and Breakfast Nook Area, Flooring Includes Marble, Laminate, and Carpeting Throughout The Home, Master Suite With Walk-In Closet and Separate Tub & Shower, Bedrooms 2 and 3 Share a Bathroom (Jack & Jill), Bedroom 4 Has It's Own Private Bath (Secondary Master Bedroom), Ceiling Fans, Skylight, and Mirrored Closet Doors, This Lovely Home Backs To a Beautiful Canyon, Walking Distance To Toyon Park and a Short Distance To Running Springs Elementary School & shopping Center