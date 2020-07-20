823 S Parkglen Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Great Cul De Sac Location, Beautiful Curb Appeal, Double Front Doors, Cathedral Ceilings Throughout The Entry Hallway & Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Nice Size Family Room With Fireplace, Large Kitchen With Center Island, Walk-In Pantry Closet, and Breakfast Nook Area, Flooring Includes Marble, Laminate, and Carpeting Throughout The Home, Master Suite With Walk-In Closet and Separate Tub & Shower, Bedrooms 2 and 3 Share a Bathroom (Jack & Jill), Bedroom 4 Has It's Own Private Bath (Secondary Master Bedroom), Ceiling Fans, Skylight, and Mirrored Closet Doors, This Lovely Home Backs To a Beautiful Canyon, Walking Distance To Toyon Park and a Short Distance To Running Springs Elementary School & shopping Center