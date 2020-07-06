817 S Dickel Street

Amenities

pool pool table hot tub game room furnished

Gorgeous Fully Furnished and Stocked single story house. 4 spacious bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, and a big game room, beautifully decorated, with top of line beddings. It's a vacation home surrounded with lots of palm trees. Big pool and spa in the backyard, park like lawn area. It's a paradise for retreat. The pool can be heated. There're pool table, Game station, ping-pong table, Foosball table and Card Game table in the game room. One big master bedroom with 2 queen beds. Kids room with lots of bunk beds.