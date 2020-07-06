All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated May 16 2020 at 10:44 AM

817 S Dickel Street

817 South Dickel Street · No Longer Available
Location

817 South Dickel Street, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

Amenities

pool
pool table
hot tub
game room
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
game room
pool
pool table
hot tub
Gorgeous Fully Furnished and Stocked single story house. 4 spacious bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, and a big game room, beautifully decorated, with top of line beddings. It's a vacation home surrounded with lots of palm trees. Big pool and spa in the backyard, park like lawn area. It's a paradise for retreat. The pool can be heated. There're pool table, Game station, ping-pong table, Foosball table and Card Game table in the game room. One big master bedroom with 2 queen beds. Kids room with lots of bunk beds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 S Dickel Street have any available units?
817 S Dickel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 817 S Dickel Street have?
Some of 817 S Dickel Street's amenities include pool, pool table, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 S Dickel Street currently offering any rent specials?
817 S Dickel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 S Dickel Street pet-friendly?
No, 817 S Dickel Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 817 S Dickel Street offer parking?
No, 817 S Dickel Street does not offer parking.
Does 817 S Dickel Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 817 S Dickel Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 S Dickel Street have a pool?
Yes, 817 S Dickel Street has a pool.
Does 817 S Dickel Street have accessible units?
No, 817 S Dickel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 817 S Dickel Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 817 S Dickel Street does not have units with dishwashers.

