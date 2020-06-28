8132 E Bailey Way E

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Guard Gated Summit Pointe Estates! Highly Upgraded and recently painted with fabulous private spaces and a gorgeous entry. Backyard is private with no house visible behind. Fantastic beach entrance pool and spa with 3 waterfalls has been recently refurbished. Large Barbecue w/ extra burners as well as stone seating bar for entertaining. A warm fire ring for cool evenings is also offered. Gated entry with dramatic stone waterfall. Master suite features a separate sitting room with dual sided fireplace and built-in entertainment cabinetry. The luxurious master bathroom is highly appointed with stone counters, travertine flooring and surrounds. A spa tub and separate stone dual shower completes the luxury bathroom. His and hers built-in large walk in closets. A romantic balcony overlooking the back yard pool and the greenery of the private location is an added feature to the master suite. All walk in closets for secondary bedrooms have built-in organizers. Main floor bedroom en suite provides a separate patio and out door entrance. An office area (not a bedroom) is located near the front courtyard and provides a private entrance. The 4 car garage is finished to allow for a work-out room or hobby room. The bonus room with its step up rotunda features a walk-in closet and an additional bathroom so it can be used as an additional bedroom suite. All bedrooms ensuite. Most Popular Floorplan!