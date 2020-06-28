All apartments in Anaheim
8132 E Bailey Way E
Last updated November 2 2019 at 1:41 AM

8132 E Bailey Way E

8132 East Bailey Way · No Longer Available
Location

8132 East Bailey Way, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Summit of Anaheim Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Guard Gated Summit Pointe Estates! Highly Upgraded and recently painted with fabulous private spaces and a gorgeous entry. Backyard is private with no house visible behind. Fantastic beach entrance pool and spa with 3 waterfalls has been recently refurbished. Large Barbecue w/ extra burners as well as stone seating bar for entertaining. A warm fire ring for cool evenings is also offered. Gated entry with dramatic stone waterfall. Master suite features a separate sitting room with dual sided fireplace and built-in entertainment cabinetry. The luxurious master bathroom is highly appointed with stone counters, travertine flooring and surrounds. A spa tub and separate stone dual shower completes the luxury bathroom. His and hers built-in large walk in closets. A romantic balcony overlooking the back yard pool and the greenery of the private location is an added feature to the master suite. All walk in closets for secondary bedrooms have built-in organizers. Main floor bedroom en suite provides a separate patio and out door entrance. An office area (not a bedroom) is located near the front courtyard and provides a private entrance. The 4 car garage is finished to allow for a work-out room or hobby room. The bonus room with its step up rotunda features a walk-in closet and an additional bathroom so it can be used as an additional bedroom suite. All bedrooms ensuite. Most Popular Floorplan!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8132 E Bailey Way E have any available units?
8132 E Bailey Way E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 8132 E Bailey Way E have?
Some of 8132 E Bailey Way E's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8132 E Bailey Way E currently offering any rent specials?
8132 E Bailey Way E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8132 E Bailey Way E pet-friendly?
No, 8132 E Bailey Way E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 8132 E Bailey Way E offer parking?
Yes, 8132 E Bailey Way E offers parking.
Does 8132 E Bailey Way E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8132 E Bailey Way E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8132 E Bailey Way E have a pool?
Yes, 8132 E Bailey Way E has a pool.
Does 8132 E Bailey Way E have accessible units?
No, 8132 E Bailey Way E does not have accessible units.
Does 8132 E Bailey Way E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8132 E Bailey Way E has units with dishwashers.
