7988 E Monte Carlo Avenue

Amenities

garage pool tennis court clubhouse hot tub carpet

Super clean and comfy condo in the beautiful complex of Monaco. Resort style living with all the great amenities! Pool, spa, tennis court and club house...all within a short stroll from the front door! Refreshed paint, brand new water heater, and NEW carpet throughout. One bedroom/loft with Italian tile in kitchen and bath. 2-car tandem garage with laundry area.

Owner would love a long term tenant, but not necessary.

Please contact Halle Zacher at 626-241-0693 with questions or to schedule a visit.