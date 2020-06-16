All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

7988 E Monte Carlo Avenue

7988 East Monte Carlo Avenue · (714) 457-4009
Location

7988 East Monte Carlo Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 743 sqft

Amenities

garage
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
hot tub
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Super clean and comfy condo in the beautiful complex of Monaco. Resort style living with all the great amenities! Pool, spa, tennis court and club house...all within a short stroll from the front door! Refreshed paint, brand new water heater, and NEW carpet throughout. One bedroom/loft with Italian tile in kitchen and bath. 2-car tandem garage with laundry area.
Owner would love a long term tenant, but not necessary.
Please contact Halle Zacher at 626-241-0693 with questions or to schedule a visit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7988 E Monte Carlo Avenue have any available units?
7988 E Monte Carlo Avenue has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 7988 E Monte Carlo Avenue have?
Some of 7988 E Monte Carlo Avenue's amenities include garage, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7988 E Monte Carlo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7988 E Monte Carlo Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7988 E Monte Carlo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7988 E Monte Carlo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 7988 E Monte Carlo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7988 E Monte Carlo Avenue does offer parking.
Does 7988 E Monte Carlo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7988 E Monte Carlo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7988 E Monte Carlo Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7988 E Monte Carlo Avenue has a pool.
Does 7988 E Monte Carlo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7988 E Monte Carlo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7988 E Monte Carlo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7988 E Monte Carlo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
