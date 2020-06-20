All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

7935 E Acorn Court

7935 E Acorn Ct · No Longer Available
Location

7935 E Acorn Ct, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful three bedroom, two and one-half bathroom condo located in the desirable gated community of Viewpointe North. Popular floor plan with extra large kitchen with breakfast nook. stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, and direct access to garage. Cathedral ceilings in the living room with wood laminate flooring and fireplace with media niche. Dining room located off of kitchen and adjacent to living room. Dining room offers mirrored wall, custom chandelier, and sliding glass door to access private patio. Guest bathroom conveniently located downstairs. Open stairwell leads to upstairs foyer with window seat, perfect for relaxing. Master bathroom with walk-in shower, dual sink vanity, wood look vinyl flooring, and walk-in closet with mirrored doors. Two guest bedrooms ideally located at opposite end of hallway from master bedroom. Upstairs guest bathroom with new wood look vinyl flooring, and bathtub shower combo. Washer and dryer included and located upstairs inside closet. Two car attached garage with custom storage and long driveway for additional parking. Highlights include new paint, new carpet, new wood look vinyl flooring, washer, dryer, and refrigerator included, and located on a cul-de-sac street. Viewpointe North is a gated community offering two pools, five spas, club house, and basic cable TV.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7935 E Acorn Court have any available units?
7935 E Acorn Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 7935 E Acorn Court have?
Some of 7935 E Acorn Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7935 E Acorn Court currently offering any rent specials?
7935 E Acorn Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7935 E Acorn Court pet-friendly?
No, 7935 E Acorn Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 7935 E Acorn Court offer parking?
Yes, 7935 E Acorn Court offers parking.
Does 7935 E Acorn Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7935 E Acorn Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7935 E Acorn Court have a pool?
Yes, 7935 E Acorn Court has a pool.
Does 7935 E Acorn Court have accessible units?
No, 7935 E Acorn Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7935 E Acorn Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7935 E Acorn Court has units with dishwashers.

