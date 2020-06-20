7935 E Acorn Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Beautiful three bedroom, two and one-half bathroom condo located in the desirable gated community of Viewpointe North. Popular floor plan with extra large kitchen with breakfast nook. stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, and direct access to garage. Cathedral ceilings in the living room with wood laminate flooring and fireplace with media niche. Dining room located off of kitchen and adjacent to living room. Dining room offers mirrored wall, custom chandelier, and sliding glass door to access private patio. Guest bathroom conveniently located downstairs. Open stairwell leads to upstairs foyer with window seat, perfect for relaxing. Master bathroom with walk-in shower, dual sink vanity, wood look vinyl flooring, and walk-in closet with mirrored doors. Two guest bedrooms ideally located at opposite end of hallway from master bedroom. Upstairs guest bathroom with new wood look vinyl flooring, and bathtub shower combo. Washer and dryer included and located upstairs inside closet. Two car attached garage with custom storage and long driveway for additional parking. Highlights include new paint, new carpet, new wood look vinyl flooring, washer, dryer, and refrigerator included, and located on a cul-de-sac street. Viewpointe North is a gated community offering two pools, five spas, club house, and basic cable TV.