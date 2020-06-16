7929 E Christopher Court

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled upper end unit located in the gated community of Viewpointe North. Popular floor plan includes two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an open loft which is perfect for home office! Two car attached garage with direct access and driveway for additional parking. Gorgeous wood laminate flooring throughout entry, front stair case, living room, dining room, and hallway. Spacious living room wth cathedral ceilings, custom ledger stone fireplace, private balcony, and many windows. Kitchen includes quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances with refrigerator, and is open to living and dining rooms. master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and custom window covering. Master bathroom offers dual sink quartz vanity, walk-in closet, and separate shower area. Guest bedroom with vaulted ceilings and guest bathroom with bathtub shower combo. Convenient indoor laundry room located on upper level. garage offers built-in cabinets, tiled flooring. Viewpointe North is a gated community with two pools, five spas, clubhouse, and is walking distance to parks and award winning Anaheim Hills Elementary.