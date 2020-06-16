All apartments in Anaheim
7929 E Christopher Court
7929 E Christopher Court

7929 East Christopher Court · (800) 955-7356
Location

7929 East Christopher Court, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1357 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully remodeled upper end unit located in the gated community of Viewpointe North. Popular floor plan includes two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an open loft which is perfect for home office! Two car attached garage with direct access and driveway for additional parking. Gorgeous wood laminate flooring throughout entry, front stair case, living room, dining room, and hallway. Spacious living room wth cathedral ceilings, custom ledger stone fireplace, private balcony, and many windows. Kitchen includes quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances with refrigerator, and is open to living and dining rooms. master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and custom window covering. Master bathroom offers dual sink quartz vanity, walk-in closet, and separate shower area. Guest bedroom with vaulted ceilings and guest bathroom with bathtub shower combo. Convenient indoor laundry room located on upper level. garage offers built-in cabinets, tiled flooring. Viewpointe North is a gated community with two pools, five spas, clubhouse, and is walking distance to parks and award winning Anaheim Hills Elementary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7929 E Christopher Court have any available units?
7929 E Christopher Court has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 7929 E Christopher Court have?
Some of 7929 E Christopher Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7929 E Christopher Court currently offering any rent specials?
7929 E Christopher Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7929 E Christopher Court pet-friendly?
No, 7929 E Christopher Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 7929 E Christopher Court offer parking?
Yes, 7929 E Christopher Court does offer parking.
Does 7929 E Christopher Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7929 E Christopher Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7929 E Christopher Court have a pool?
Yes, 7929 E Christopher Court has a pool.
Does 7929 E Christopher Court have accessible units?
No, 7929 E Christopher Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7929 E Christopher Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7929 E Christopher Court has units with dishwashers.
