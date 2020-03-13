All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 7924 E Menton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
7924 E Menton Avenue
Last updated February 6 2020 at 3:52 AM

7924 E Menton Avenue

7924 East Menton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7924 East Menton Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Welcome to Monaco in Anaheim Hills! The 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom end unit condo is pristine and move-in ready! Enter into the home from the front porch or through the direct access to the oversized 2 car garage. The condo is an upstairs unit with ALL living spaces on one level. The home has high cathedral ceilings throughout the living, dining and kitchen. With a true open concept floor plan and plenty of windows which allow in plenty of natural light and provide expensive views of the hills, trees, and skyline providing a serene and quiet place to call home! Living room has a fireplace, ceiling fan, and access to the outside deck. The kitchen is open to the living and dining rooms and has a nice sized center island with bar seating. The Master Bedroom has an attached En Suite complete with large walk-in closet, dual sinks, tub/shower combo, and a privacy toilet closet. The secondary bedroom has a large closet and ceiling fan. The second bathroom has a tub/shower combo and plenty of additional storage. Located in the Monaco HOA which is complete with a beautiful pool and spa, clubhouse, and a community with a resort like feeling!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7924 E Menton Avenue have any available units?
7924 E Menton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 7924 E Menton Avenue have?
Some of 7924 E Menton Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7924 E Menton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7924 E Menton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7924 E Menton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7924 E Menton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 7924 E Menton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7924 E Menton Avenue offers parking.
Does 7924 E Menton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7924 E Menton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7924 E Menton Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7924 E Menton Avenue has a pool.
Does 7924 E Menton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7924 E Menton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7924 E Menton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7924 E Menton Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Move Cross Country
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Monte
3400 West Del Monte Drive
Anaheim, CA 92804
The Cascades
8604 E Whitewater Dr
Anaheim, CA 92808
Avanti
650 W Broadway
Anaheim, CA 92805
Sycamore Canyon Apartments
8201 E Blackwillow Cir
Anaheim, CA 92808
Los Olivos
1666 West Pampas Lane
Anaheim, CA 92802
Charleston Square Gardens
1660 W Palm Ln
Anaheim, CA 92802
The George
2211 E Orangewood Ave
Anaheim, CA 92806
Lemon Terrace
1016 South Lemon Street
Anaheim, CA 92805

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Northeast AnaheimPlatinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles