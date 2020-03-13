7924 E Menton Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

Welcome to Monaco in Anaheim Hills! The 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom end unit condo is pristine and move-in ready! Enter into the home from the front porch or through the direct access to the oversized 2 car garage. The condo is an upstairs unit with ALL living spaces on one level. The home has high cathedral ceilings throughout the living, dining and kitchen. With a true open concept floor plan and plenty of windows which allow in plenty of natural light and provide expensive views of the hills, trees, and skyline providing a serene and quiet place to call home! Living room has a fireplace, ceiling fan, and access to the outside deck. The kitchen is open to the living and dining rooms and has a nice sized center island with bar seating. The Master Bedroom has an attached En Suite complete with large walk-in closet, dual sinks, tub/shower combo, and a privacy toilet closet. The secondary bedroom has a large closet and ceiling fan. The second bathroom has a tub/shower combo and plenty of additional storage. Located in the Monaco HOA which is complete with a beautiful pool and spa, clubhouse, and a community with a resort like feeling!