Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:05 AM

7912 E Monte Carlo Avenue

7912 East Monte Carlo Avenue · (714) 777-8777
Location

7912 East Monte Carlo Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 865 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
The popular sought after MONACO development in Anaheim Hills has a beautiful 1 bedroom 1.5 bath home with a tandem 2 car garage and OVERSIZED DRIVEWAY which allows additional parking!! This upscale community offers a gated pool/spa club house area close to unit, work out center, tennis courts, second separate spa area with a view. Formal entry, living room with fireplace, nice kitchen with barstool counter and half bath. Double sliding doors to balcony for outdoor enjoyment. Upstairs Master bedroom open and spacious with walk in closet and nice bathroom with two vanity sinks. Trees and manicured complex adds to the appeal. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7912 E Monte Carlo Avenue have any available units?
7912 E Monte Carlo Avenue has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 7912 E Monte Carlo Avenue have?
Some of 7912 E Monte Carlo Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7912 E Monte Carlo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7912 E Monte Carlo Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7912 E Monte Carlo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7912 E Monte Carlo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 7912 E Monte Carlo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7912 E Monte Carlo Avenue does offer parking.
Does 7912 E Monte Carlo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7912 E Monte Carlo Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7912 E Monte Carlo Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7912 E Monte Carlo Avenue has a pool.
Does 7912 E Monte Carlo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7912 E Monte Carlo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7912 E Monte Carlo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7912 E Monte Carlo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
