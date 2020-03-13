7912 E Monte Carlo Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets pool tennis court

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

The popular sought after MONACO development in Anaheim Hills has a beautiful 1 bedroom 1.5 bath home with a tandem 2 car garage and OVERSIZED DRIVEWAY which allows additional parking!! This upscale community offers a gated pool/spa club house area close to unit, work out center, tennis courts, second separate spa area with a view. Formal entry, living room with fireplace, nice kitchen with barstool counter and half bath. Double sliding doors to balcony for outdoor enjoyment. Upstairs Master bedroom open and spacious with walk in closet and nice bathroom with two vanity sinks. Trees and manicured complex adds to the appeal. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer are included.