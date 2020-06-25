All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated June 13 2019 at 6:14 AM

7876 E Horizon View Drive

7876 East Horizon View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7876 East Horizon View Drive, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Viewpointe North, end unit 2 bedroom condo. Enjoy the light bright interior of this private home. Enter at ground level, and upstairs to all living space. Open floor plan with living room and dining area open to the kitchen. Stainless appliances, pantry, gas cooking, and undercabinet lighting highlights the kitchen. Cathedral ceiling in Living room/Dining room with gas fireplace, window seat, and balcony. Master bedroom with en suite bathroom has double sinks, shower, along with 2 closets with mirrored doors. The secondary bedroom is across the hall from 2nd bathroom. Laundry space is located in hallway closet with room for side by side washer and dryer. Note the single car garage with access to living space, and a driveway for additional parking.
Viewpointe North is a gated community that enjoys 2 pools, 5 spas, and clubhouse. Walk to Canyon Rim elementary school. El Camino Charter Jr. HS, then to Canyon HS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7876 E Horizon View Drive have any available units?
7876 E Horizon View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 7876 E Horizon View Drive have?
Some of 7876 E Horizon View Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7876 E Horizon View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7876 E Horizon View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7876 E Horizon View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7876 E Horizon View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 7876 E Horizon View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7876 E Horizon View Drive offers parking.
Does 7876 E Horizon View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7876 E Horizon View Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7876 E Horizon View Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7876 E Horizon View Drive has a pool.
Does 7876 E Horizon View Drive have accessible units?
No, 7876 E Horizon View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7876 E Horizon View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7876 E Horizon View Drive has units with dishwashers.
