7876 E Horizon View Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Viewpointe North, end unit 2 bedroom condo. Enjoy the light bright interior of this private home. Enter at ground level, and upstairs to all living space. Open floor plan with living room and dining area open to the kitchen. Stainless appliances, pantry, gas cooking, and undercabinet lighting highlights the kitchen. Cathedral ceiling in Living room/Dining room with gas fireplace, window seat, and balcony. Master bedroom with en suite bathroom has double sinks, shower, along with 2 closets with mirrored doors. The secondary bedroom is across the hall from 2nd bathroom. Laundry space is located in hallway closet with room for side by side washer and dryer. Note the single car garage with access to living space, and a driveway for additional parking.

Viewpointe North is a gated community that enjoys 2 pools, 5 spas, and clubhouse. Walk to Canyon Rim elementary school. El Camino Charter Jr. HS, then to Canyon HS.