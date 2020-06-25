780 E Valencia Street

Amenities

Welcome to Colony Park. This end unit condo is in a private location within the community and is turn-key and ready for immediate move-in. Enter the home on the first floor from the front door or through the attached 2-car garage. Head upstairs to level 2 where you'll find the open floor plan living room, dining area and kitchen with tile throughout. The laundry room with included LG washer/dryer set and a half bath are also on this level. The kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, Thermofoil cabinets and stainless steel appliances with included refrigerator. Both bedrooms are on level 3. The master bedroom has an upgraded walk-in closet with built-ins and an en-suite bath with dual sinks and walk-in shower. The guest bedroom has an attached bath with a full bath/tub combo. Community amenities include: 3 pools, 2 spas, 3 clubhouses, BBQs, fire pits, security, fitness center, dog park, gorgeous landscaping and a neighborhood park. It is also blocks away from the popular Anaheim Packing House and a quick drive to other attractions such as Disneyland, Angel Stadium and the Honda Center. Included in lease: water, water softener, refrigerator, washer/dryer