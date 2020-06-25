All apartments in Anaheim
Anaheim, CA
780 E Valencia Street
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:12 AM

780 E Valencia Street

780 East Valencia Street · No Longer Available
Anaheim
The Colony
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
Location

780 East Valencia Street, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome to Colony Park. This end unit condo is in a private location within the community and is turn-key and ready for immediate move-in. Enter the home on the first floor from the front door or through the attached 2-car garage. Head upstairs to level 2 where you'll find the open floor plan living room, dining area and kitchen with tile throughout. The laundry room with included LG washer/dryer set and a half bath are also on this level. The kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, Thermofoil cabinets and stainless steel appliances with included refrigerator. Both bedrooms are on level 3. The master bedroom has an upgraded walk-in closet with built-ins and an en-suite bath with dual sinks and walk-in shower. The guest bedroom has an attached bath with a full bath/tub combo. Community amenities include: 3 pools, 2 spas, 3 clubhouses, BBQs, fire pits, security, fitness center, dog park, gorgeous landscaping and a neighborhood park. It is also blocks away from the popular Anaheim Packing House and a quick drive to other attractions such as Disneyland, Angel Stadium and the Honda Center. Included in lease: water, water softener, refrigerator, washer/dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 780 E Valencia Street have any available units?
780 E Valencia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 780 E Valencia Street have?
Some of 780 E Valencia Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 780 E Valencia Street currently offering any rent specials?
780 E Valencia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 780 E Valencia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 780 E Valencia Street is pet friendly.
Does 780 E Valencia Street offer parking?
Yes, 780 E Valencia Street offers parking.
Does 780 E Valencia Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 780 E Valencia Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 780 E Valencia Street have a pool?
Yes, 780 E Valencia Street has a pool.
Does 780 E Valencia Street have accessible units?
No, 780 E Valencia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 780 E Valencia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 780 E Valencia Street has units with dishwashers.
